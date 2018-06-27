Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new brand strategy study on the automobile chassis manufacturing industry. An automobile chassis manufacturer wanted to gain a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape, market position, and customer expectations in the Australian region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005697/en/

Brand Strategy How an Automobile Chassis Manufacturer Scaled Up Their Brand Position in the Australian Market. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the experts at Infiniti,"Today, meeting the constraints and maximizing the customer value put a lot of cost pressure on the automobile chassis manufacturers across the globe."

Request for a Proposal to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

In general customers today in the automobile chassis manufacturing industry are not generally very interested in technology, but they assess a vehicle by its appearance, attributes, and overall performance. That suggests that the goal is not to design a 'good chassis' but to find a resolution that makes the total vehicle more attractive. Before, the focus was on the main function of a chassis, which is to offer the best possible ride and handling performance. The reason behind this narrow view was that neither ride nor management scored very high and therefore a good chassis meant a substantial advantage in the marketplace.

The brand strategy solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to gauge the genuineness of the organization and drive operative marketing campaigns to enhance brand awareness. The client was able to reinforce their position in the Australian market.

This brand strategy solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Enhance the brand's performance

Build credibility, improve brand recognition, and increase advertising effectiveness

To know more about our brand strategy solution, ask an analyst

This brand strategy solution provided predictive insights on:

Delivering value that the customers in the Australian market were looking for

Building a customer-focused marketing strategy

To read more about the scope of our engagement, request a proposal

View the complete brand strategy study here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/automobile-chassis-brand-strategy

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005697/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us