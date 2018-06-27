Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Construction Machinery Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This report offers procurement market intelligence insights on the procurement best practices and sustainability strategies to help category managers boost growth.

Our procurement reports for the heavy industry category offer a comprehensive analysis of the current and future supply market scenario. They also provide information on the spend dynamics and its impact on the overall pricing.

"Selecting suppliers who have the capability to offer construction machinery with incorporated sensors is one of the best strategies to reduce costs," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "Also, evaluating the performance of the suppliers is one of the key category management strategies to save costs."

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influecing the global category spend for the construction machinery market.

Rising use of technologically advanced tools

Increasing investments in enhancing product development capabilities

Extensive incorporation of data management and PLM capabilities

Report scope snapshot: Construction machinery market

Market Insights

Global category spend

Category spend growth

Spend segmentation by region

Category Pricing Insights

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

Supply chain margins

Best Practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

