Growing Number of Cannabis Facilities Skyrockets to Meet Climbing Global Demand

Large cannabis producers across the Globe are ramping up operations and acquiring news assets and facilities that will allow growing and production activities immediately. For producers in the industry, making strategic and aggressive moves are essential to stay on top of one of the fastest growing industries today. It is no longer about having the largest greenhouses, nor is it about buying out the competition. Acquiring innovative assets, facilities and real estate is now a logical approach to reducing risk and securing long-term stability for grow and production operations. Active cannabis stocks in the markets today include: CROP Infrastructure Corp. (CSE: CROP) (OTC: CRXPF), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX: ACB) (OTC: ACBFF), Maricann Group Inc. (CSE: MARI) (OTC: MRRCF), CannaRoyalty Corp. (CSE: CRZ) (OTC: CNNRF), General Cannabis Corporation (OTC: CANN).



CROP Infrastructure Corp. (CSE:CROP) (OTCPK:CRXPF)BREAKING NEWS: CROP Infrastructure announces it has entered in to a joint venture agreement whereby CROP will own 30% under the name of Xhemplar to develop a 522,000 square foot project in the North-Eastern region of Italy. The joint venture and its principals have also been permitted to develop one of a few extraction and processing facilities currently present in the Country of Italy.

CROP has committed to provide an initial investment of €500,000. The initial investment will enable the planting of 435,000 square feet, the retrofit of the extraction facility and the commencement of construction on an 87,000 square foot greenhouse facility. The initial yield of the tenant joint venture greenhouse is expected to be a combined 44,000 pounds of low thc, high cbd cannabis light per year.

The joint ventures resulting cannabis will be processed and sold in to international CBD markets under white label, the ventures house name XHEMPLAR and CROP brands TIFFANY CBD and HEMPIRE ITALIA. The company will also use the processing facility to infuse its recently announced therapeutic and cosmetic product lines, licensed from The Yield Growth Corp,. a partially owned subsidiary of Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTC: GLNNF) which transaction is now complete giving CROP exclusive rights in Italy to over 55 wellness products. According to Arcview Market Research, Government-subsidized healthcare spending (worldwide market at $1.3 trillion) is expected to make Europe among the fastest growing and number one medical cannabis market in the World.

CROP Infrastructure Director & CEO Michael Yorke states: "The company has identified that many countries throughout Europe specifically focusing on the CBD markets are prime new entry points for our growing organization. I look forward to working closely with the XHemplar team on this new endeavour for our company."

XHemplar Chairman Andrea Castiglione states: "Europe is at a turning point. We now recognize the medical benefits of cannabis and rather then stand by and continue to see European countries import from across the World we will hire locally and train locally to provide European buyers the means to obtain medicine which has become a global phenomenon and replacement for traditional opioids as it pertains to pain management and numerous ailments." Read this and more news for CROP Infrastructure at:http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/crop.html



Additional cannabis industry related developments from around the markets:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX: ACB.TO) (OTCQX: ACBFF) has agreed to a new $200-million debt facility, with a potential upsize to $250-million, with Bank of Montreal (BMO). The facility will consist of a $150-million term loan and a $50-million revolving credit facility, both of which will mature in 2021. A short period after the implementation of Bill C-45 in October, 2018, the company may request an increase of up to a further $45-million to the term loan subject to agreement by BMO and satisfaction of certain legal and business conditions. BMO will also be providing up to $5-million in other credit instruments. Closing of the debt facility is subject to completion of final due diligence, negotiation of definitive documentation and satisfaction of conditions precedent customary to a financing of this nature.

Maricann Group Inc. (CSE: MARI.CN) (OTCQB: MRRCF) has provided an update with regard to the company's European operations. Given the rapid expansion of the European medical cannabis market, the recent additions to Maricann's European management team and the expanded ability to complete medical testing in Europe, Maricann now intends to centre its medical cannabis research and development operations in Germany. Maricann has also added Morten Lars Brandt in the role of general manager, Europe. Mr. Brandt is an experienced pharmaceutical executive, with a broad range of experience in progressively senior roles at life sciences company, Norgine; including vice-president, medium-sized markets, vice-president and general manager. Mr. Brandt is based in Germany and will be spearheading Maricann's pharmaceutical division in Europe.

CannaRoyalty Corp. (CSE: CRZ.CN) (OTCQX: CNNRF) this month has provided the terms of its previously announced, fully marketed private placement. A syndicate of investment dealers led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. has been engaged by the company to sell up to 30,000 unsecured convertible debentures of the company at a price of $1,000 per convertible debenture for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $30-million. The convertible debentures will have a maturity date of three years from the closing date of the offering and will bear interest from the date of closing at 8 per cent per year, payable semi-annually on June 30 and Dec. 31 of each year. The convertible debentures will be convertible, at the option of the holder, into common shares of the company at any time prior to the close of business on the last business day immediately preceding the maturity date at a conversion price of $6.25 per common share. At any time following the date that is four months and one day following the closing date, the company may force the conversion of the principal amount of the then outstanding convertible debentures at the conversion price on not less than 30 days of notice should the daily volume-weighted average trading price of the common shares be greater than $9 for any 10 consecutive trading days. The company has granted the underwriters an option to arrange for purchasers of up to an additional 4,500 convertible debentures, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time and from time to time on or prior to the closing date of the offering.

General Cannabis Corporation (OTCQX: CANN) is the comprehensive resource for the highest quality service providers available to the regulated Cannabis Industry. We are a trusted partner to the cultivation, production and retail side of the cannabis business. We do this through a combination of strong operating divisions such as real estate, consulting, security, financing and the distribution of important infrastructure products to grow facilities and dispensaries. As a synergistic holding company, our subsidiaries are able to leverage the strengths of each other, as well as a larger balance sheet, to succeed. OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, this month announced General Cannabis Corp. (CANN), a service provider to the regulated cannabis industry, begins trading today on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CANN." General Cannabis upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market.

