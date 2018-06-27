Advancing Neurostimulation Therapies for Optical Deficiencies Impacting Healthcare Industry in a Billion Dollar Way

PALM BEACH, Florida, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a recent report issued by Transparency Market Research, the global neurology devices market is projected to hit a value of $13.6 billion in 2019, coupled with a very impressive growth rate. Neurological devices available in the market can be classified into interventional neurology devices, CSF management devices, neurosurgical devices, and neurostimulation devices. Among them, the neurostimulation devices are raking up maximum revenue owing to the increasing population of the elderly, particularly in the developed regions of the world. Patients are now looking for non-invasive devices, instead of seeking neurology drugs. The largest segment in the global neurology devices market currently is that of neurostimulation. Leading the way in neurostimulation therapy are devices that treats neurological symptoms caused by disease and trauma as well as platforms dealing in treating the pandemic of binocular vision dysfunction. Active healthcare stocks in the markets include: Eyecarrot Innovations Corp (TSX-V:EYC) (OTC:EYCCF), STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA), Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) (TSX:HSM), Allergan plc, (NYSE:AGN), National Visions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).



Eyecarrot Innovations Corp (TSX-V:EYC.V) (OTCQB:EYCCF) BREAKING NEWS: Eyecarrot Innovations is pleased to announce it has secured a distribution deal with the world's leading vision distribution organization Bernell Corporation ("Bernell"). The first 150 units, US$450,000 revenue, will be delivered within 60 days. Eyecarrot's Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator will be available through Bernell and is showcased on the cover of their 2018 catalogue. This partnership will help the company replace the existing 5000 analog units currently in North America.

"We are excited to secure a partnership with the leading ophthalmic distributor for our Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator. After completing our initial beta testing, and now shipping our first 100 units, we will work together with Bernell to distribute our next 1000 units into the marketplace while expanding our reach into new markets, globally. This represents the first of many distribution agreements which we expect to announce in the coming months." Commented CEO Adam Cegielski.

The Bernell Corporation was founded by Dr. Bernard Vodnoy and his wife Nellie in 1954. The company has evolved to provide over 2,000 ophthalmic products. Bernell is proud to offer the largest assortment of Vision Training, Enhancement, and Rehabilitation products in the world. In 2012, Bernell was presented with the distinguished Industry Appreciation Award by the American Optometric Association for their work and contributions to the field of Sports Vision. Bernell sells over 2,000 ophthalmic products to optometrists, ophthalmologists, occupational therapists, schools and government around the world. They carry a wide range of products to meet the primary care and vision testing needs of its customers, as well as the largest line of vision therapy, visual rehabilitation, and behavioral optometry products in the world. Read this and more news for Eyecarrot Innovations at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/eyc.html



Additional industry related developments from around the markets:

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) - Focused on the development of products for the treatment of neurological symptoms caused by disease or trauma, Helius Medica Technologies has made a name for itself through its noninvasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself. Most recently, the company announced it will be submitting a request for US FDA clearance on its Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) investigational medical device. The company has already held pre-submission meetings with the FDA, and expects to submit their request during Q3 2018. The request is for clearance for the PoNS device to treat chronic balance deficit due to mild- to moderate-traumatic brain injury.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable lenses and companion delivery systems for the eye, and Kobe Kanagawa Eye Clinic with locations in Tokyo and Osaka, recently announced they have entered into a multi-year Strategic Cooperation Agreement to provide STAAR's EVO Visian ICL lenses as a primary and premium option for patients seeking visual freedom from spectacles and contact lenses through refractive eye treatment. "We are very excited that our clinic has become a strategic partner with STAAR Surgical Company and expect to introduce the ICL to many more patients," said Dr. Junki Sawai, Chairman of Kobe Kanagawa Eye Clinic. "Our clinic has performed almost 500,000 refractive surgery procedures and has implanted the most ICL lenses in Japan for the past eight years in a row. As a result of this agreement we intend to broaden our promotion of the ICL as a solution that provides excellent visual results to our patients," concluded Dr. Sawai.

Allergan plc, (NYSE:AGN), a leading global pharmaceutical company, this month announced the release of new topline clinical trial data on Bimatoprost SR, the first-in-class sustained-release, biodegradable implant for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Bimatoprost SR is designed to lower IOP for at least 4 months, achieving clinical goals while freeing patients from daily eye drop regimens. In this first Phase 3 clinical study of 594 subjects with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, Bimatoprost SR reduced IOP by approximately 30 percent over the 12-week primary efficacy period, meeting the predefined criteria for non-inferiority to the study comparator, timolol. This initial data showed the potential for the majority of patients to remain treatment free for one year after the last implant was inserted. The magnitude of IOP lowering efficacy with Bimatoprost SR observed in this study is similar to that observed with daily topical prostaglandin analogues.

National Vision Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:EYE) one of the nation's largest optical retailers providing quality, affordable eye care and eyewear, announced this month the selection of five high school seniors as recipients of the 2018 National Vision College Scholarship Program. Recipients will receive $2,500 to fund the advancement of their education. The award is renewable for up to three additional years, for a total potential scholarship of $10,000 per student. "We are honored to play a role in furthering the academic achievements of members of our National Vision family," said Reade Fahs, Chief Executive Officer of National Vision. "We would like to congratulate all five scholarship winners and wish each one of them success throughout their college journey and future career."

