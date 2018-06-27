Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2018) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") would like to thank former directors, Gerald McCarvill, Edmund King and Akiko Levinson for their service and contributions to the Company.

Maple Gold's President and CEO, Matthew Hornor, stated: "Gerry and Ed have been significant contributors over a number of years and I'd like to personally thank both of them for their service to the Company. Gerry provided initial financing that created Aurvista Gold, so a special thanks goes out to him and we wish them both all the best."

Gerald and Edmund were both founders of Aurvista Gold (now Maple Gold Mines Ltd.) and served on the board of directors since the Company's inception in 2011. The acquisition of the Douay Gold Project and subsequent IPO and initial rounds of financing were led by Gerald and Edmund, both did not stand for re-election at the most recent AGM with the updated board of directors now at seven members.

Gerald McCarvill and Edmund King, former directors of the Company, stated: "We acquired the Douay Gold Project back in 2011 as we saw great potential to expand known resources and own one of the largest undeveloped and independently owned gold projects in Quebec. The market for gold exploration companies has been challenging for the majority of the time since the Company's inception, but we believe that Maple Gold is well positioned with a very competent technical team in place to guide the Company going forward."

In addition, Maple Gold would like to also thank Akiko Levinson, who served on the Company's board of directors for the past year. Akiko's contributions during a year of significant transition for the Company were greatly appreciated.

Maple Gold's President and CEO, Matthew Hornor, stated: "I'd like to also thank Akiko for joining the Maple Gold board for the past year. She has been a great contributor and we wish her great success with her other ventures."

1 (Micon 2018) 479,000 ounces at 1.59 g/t Au (Indicated category) and 2,759,000 ounces at 1.02 g/t Au (Inferred category), using a 0.45 g/t Au cut-off grade. Please visit www.maplegoldmines.com or the Company's SEDAR filings for a copy of the Micon 2018 report.