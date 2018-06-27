

PENFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $228.5 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $195.3 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Paychex Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $219.1 million or $0.61 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $871.1 million from $798.6 million last year.



Paychex Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $219.1 Mln. vs. $194.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.61 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q4): $871.1 Mln vs. $798.6 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX