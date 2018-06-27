Today, the European Registry for Internet Domains (EURid) and the International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition (IACC), announced a joint effort to fight cybercrime in the .eu and .?? domain name space. The collaboration aims to help clear the registration database from fraudulent domain names and to establish a more secure domain space for Internet users. The agreement between the two parties was solidified through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding yesterday at the Europol IP Crime Conference in Budapest, Hungary.

The scope of this collaboration is based on the exchange of knowledge and support pertaining to cybercrime, specifically counterfeiting and piracy, in the .eu and .?? domain name space. It entails engaging in joint efforts, exchanging statistical data and trends pertaining to cybercrime, and committing to cooperate on projects designed to address the issue.

Over the last 3 years, EURid has strengthened its efforts in cleaning up its registration database from fraudulent domain names to increase trust and security in the .eu and .?? domain name space, resulting in the suspension of more than 70,000 domain names. Learn more about EURid's trust and security efforts at trust.eurid.eu.

"Overall, cybercrime rates worldwide have been climbing over the past few years. It's imperative that we continue to monitor and identify abusive registrations and alleged illegal activity happening within the .eu and .?? space and take action in a timely manner. We increase our efforts in combatting illegal activity online and hopefully influence others to do the same," said Geo Van Langenhove, EURid's Legal Manager.

For the IACC, this MOU marks the first time that the organisation has collaborated with a registry, underscoring the its mission to combat online counterfeiting and piracy through strategic partnerships with intermediaries in all industries.

"Online counterfeiting has grown in scale, threatening Internet users' safety and overall experience on the web. With the IACC's expertise in anti-counterfeiting and EURid's oversight of the .eu and .?? domain spaces, this partnership is a positive step toward ridding the Internet of counterfeiters and establishing a trusted online environment for all," said Bob Barchiesi, IACC President.

The EURid IACC MOU marks an important step in the right direction to combating cybercrime, but the organisations' efforts won't stop there. EURid has been actively working with various law enforcement agencies such as the Belgian Federal Ministry of Economy and the Cybersquad team. The IACC continues to establish and promote its world-renowned online anti-counterfeiting programs, which were created in partnership with credit card companies and other major payment providers, as well as online marketplaces. The IACC also works closely with law enforcement agencies and organizations, including EUROPOL, by sharing resources and expertise. In addition to signing an MOU with EUROPOL in 2016, the IACC is also an organizing partner to the EUROPOL IP Crime Conference.

About EURid

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu and .?? top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid has been certified for the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS). EURid has its headquarters in Brussels (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at: www.eurid.eu.

About IACC

The IACC (www.iacc.org) is a Washington, DC-based not for profit organization representing the interests of companies concerned with trademark counterfeiting and the related theft of intellectual property. The members of the IACC include many of the world's best-known brands across all product sectors. The IACC has played a leading role in the development of cross-industry voluntary agreements, to address the illicit trafficking of counterfeit and pirated goods online, including its IACC RogueBlock initiative and the IACC MarketSafe Expansion Program.

