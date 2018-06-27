

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) announced the appointment of Mike Morgan as Group Finance Director and an executive member of the Board, effective after the AGM in November 2018. Jonathan Howell, current Group Finance Director, will remain in his role until the AGM.



Mike has been Chief Financial Officer of Close Brothers' Banking Division and a director of Close Brothers Limited, the Group's Banking subsidiary, since November 2010. He is also a member of both the Group and Banking Executive Committees. Mike will retain these responsibilities as part of his new role.



