HubSpot Announces New Public Directory to Help Agencies Around the World Get Found by New Clients

New offering allows any inbound-certified agency to list their services for free to attract more leads

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, a leading CRM, marketing, sales, and customer service platform, announced today the launch of the HubSpot Agency Directory, a new free offering that will help agencies market their business and attract more inbound leads. The new site is an extension of HubSpot's existing directory, which previously was only available to HubSpot agency partners and currently features more than 700 listings.

Agencies spend the vast majority of their time delivering services for their clients, but often struggle to dedicate time to marketing themselves. Sales can present an even bigger hurdle - marketers aren't salespeople, after all. In fact, according to a recent report from RSW/US, 69% of agencies say their biggest challenge is breaking through to prospects. The HubSpot Agency Directory is designed to solve that problem by giving agencies the resources they need to stop worrying about marketing and sales and focus on what matters - serving their clients.

"At HubSpot, our mission is to help millions of businesses, including agencies, grow better. That's why we're opening up our directory to every inbound-certified agency in the world," said Brian Halligan, co-founder and CEO of HubSpot. "Being listed on HubSpot means gaining exposure to thousands of potential customers viewing the directory each month. We know agencies spend countless hours supporting their customers - this is our opportunity to give them the resources they need to grow."

Benefits for agencies who sign up for a free directory listing include:

The ability to easily be found by HubSpot's more than 44,500 customers across more than 100 countries.

Association with and support from a world-class brand.

Increased traffic from the more than 15,000 visitors HubSpot's Agency Directory earns every month.

A free HubSpot account, which includes access to HubSpot CRM and HubSpot Academy's free certifications.

"The benefits of signing up for an Agency Directory listing are twofold. Agencies who list with us will not only have access to a whole new source of inbound leads, but will also be provided with a free HubSpot CRM account and access to our comprehensive Academy lessons," said Kipp Bodnar, CMO of HubSpot. "That means that by joining the directory, agencies will not only be able to find new clients, but will also now have the tools and resources they need to really level up their marketing. We're investing in the expansion of our directory with the goal of becoming the online destination for agencies to find the right clients and reach their growth goals."

To be listed, each agency must complete HubSpot Academy's Inbound Certification and sign up for a free HubSpot account. Each directory listing includes user reviews, industry specialties, general budget parameters, certifications, and links to contact the agency.

To learn more about HubSpot's Agency Directory and sign up for a free listing, please visit: https://offers.hubspot.com/agency-directory-listing.

