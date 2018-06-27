Global digital agency Isobar, has announced today the appointment of Shawn B. Mishra as Senior Vice President and Global Managing Partner, Isobar Commerce Practice, where he will focus on driving Isobar's global growth in Experience-led, Omni-Channel Commerce. Mishra will bring localised, transformative solutions through Isobar's global commerce centres of excellence, which includes more than 1,000 commerce specialists around the world. The appointment is with immediate effect, Mishra will report to Jean Lin, Isobar Global CEO and he will be based in Isobar's Chicago office.

Mishra joins Isobar after spending 14 years at Cognizant Technology Solutions, where he was a Vice President and led the Digital Commerce practice. Prior to that, Mishra held eBusiness Commerce leadership positions at EDS and MCI Systemhouse. As a Digital leader, Mishra has advised, built and scaled Digital solutions to help Global 2000 clients across Retail, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Travel, Hospitality, Healthcare, Financial, Technology Communication industries achieve success in their Digital Transformation journeys.

"We are delighted to welcome Shawn to our Isobar family, to drive the consistency and innovation of our global Commerce Practice, one of the most important elements in achieving successful customer-driven, experience-led digital transformation for businesses and brands. The reinvention of last-mile experience is critical for our client's business and it is our commitment to continue innovating with our clients to bring brand inspiration and transaction closer together, at a global scale." commented Jean Lin, Global CEO.

"I'm thrilled to join Isobar a strong part of Dentsu Aegis Network," commented Shawn Mishra. "As customers march forward in their Digital and Experience Transformation journeys, Isobar's global presence and design and technology capabilities uniquely positions us to help our customers achieve success".

Isobar is a Global Alliance Solution Partner for Adobe, is a Salesforce Platinum Cloud Alliance Partner, a Sitecore Platinum Implementation partner, and an Enterprise Magento Partner, winning Regional and Global Commercial Partner of the year in 2018. Isobar also has Gold partnership status with Microsoft, and has SAP Hybris Customer Engagement and Commerce Suite and Amazon Web services Experts across the globe.

About Isobar:

Isobar is a global digital agency of 6,500 people across 45 markets, united by our mission to transform businesses, brands and people's lives with the creative use of digital. Informed by our consultancy practice, we deliver digital transformation, solving complex business challenges through our marketing, ecosystems and products services offering. Isobar has won over 300 awards in 2017 including Asia-Pacific Digital Network of the Year. Key clients include Coca-Cola, adidas, Enterprise-Rent-A-Car, P&G, Philips and Huawei. Isobar is part of the Dentsu Aegis Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dentsu Inc. www.isobar.com

