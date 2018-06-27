Stocks Offering Solutions to Strengthen UK's Internal Security as Ministry Categorised the Threat Level to be 'Severe' for Two Years

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

USA News Group - Just over a year after the London Bridge terror attack, the threat posed by extremist groups to Britain is expected to remain at the 'severe' level for the next two years. According to the UK's interior minister, the threat could even rise to 'critical' again, its highest level-a reality that happened twice 2017.

A review found existing counter-terrorism policy was well-organized and comprehensive, but suggested ways it could be improved. Though many of the strategies won't be publicly accessible for obvious security reasons, the West is going to need to lean on all types of international counter-terrorism developers.

Several innovators in the space have been stepping up recently with their own counter-terrorism offerings, including FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR), Analogic (NASDAQ:ALOG), L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL), ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT), and Patriot One Technologies. (OTC:PTOTF) (TSX.V:PAT).

"In summary we expect the threat from extremist groups to remain at its current, heightened level for at least the next two years, and that it may increase further," the ministry said in a statement on the one-year anniversary of the London Bridge attack. The threat of terrorism has steadily risen over the last decade, with tensions driven by today's political climate.

MULTIPLE THREATS TO THE WEST

The UK isn't the only western nation that's feeling the heat, in terms of an increased threat. Multiple governments are recognizing the heightened 'preeminent threat' to the West.

Earlier this June, the US Secretary of Homeland Security, Kirstjen Nielsen, spoke at the International Homeland Security Forum in Jerusalem Israel.

"From Ottawa to Berlin, our communities are now on the frontlines," said US Secretary of Homeland Security, Kirstjen Nielsen earlier in June at the International Homeland Security Forum held in Jerusalem Israel. "All countries represented here have experienced this evil in one form or another, whether your nationals have been victims or your homelands have been hit directly."

The Forum was an initiative launched by Nielsen's Israeli counterpart, Gilad Erdan. Nielsen praised Israel's own counter-terrorism measures, and cited that the US is under constant fire from President Trump for not reducing the entry of undocumented migrants into the United States.

The United States spent over $174 on counter terrorism in 2017-representing almost 15% of discretionary spending. These numbers came from a report produced by a Washington-based think tank called the Stimson Center. The report produced multiple scathing criticisms of flaws in the US system that need to be improved.

Budgetary incompetence isn't isolated just to the United States. Defense Secretary James Mattis announced earlier this year a criminal investigation into the misuse of $458 million the US government gave to Iraq and Afghanistan to build out mass-scale domestic surveillance apparatus and other 'anti-terrorism' capabilities.

An audit revealed that since 2007, New Century Consulting had taken most of that money, without any indication it had performed any of the work it was paid for. Instead, top execs squandered the funds on fleets of Bentleys, Porsches and Aston Martins, while also hiring and paying their spouses for do-nothing jobs with salaries annual averaging $190,000.

When counterterrorism funds are spent properly, they go into technologies and services that actually make the population much safer. Despite the squandering that can take place with the wrong contractor, there are plenty of legitimate companies developing effective methods to stop terrorists in their tracks.

REAL COUNTER-TERRORISM OPTIONS

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

A top global infrared player, Flir Systems is engaged in the design, manufacture, and marketing of thermal imaging systems. Recently the company announced the Black Hornet 2 nano-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) for use by global militaries, government agencies, and first responders. The Black Hornet Personal Reconnaissance System (PRS) is already the world's smallest combat-proven nano-Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), and FLIR's next generation Black Hornet 3 nano-UAV adds the ability to navigate in GPS-denied environments, enabling the warfighter to maintain situational awareness, threat detection, and surveillance no matter where the mission takes them.

Analogic (NASDAQ:ALOG)

Analogic is in the business of making and marketing security technology products, explosives detection systems, and weapon and threat detection aviation security systems, in addition to their medical imaging business. The company recently introduced its newest RF Amplifier for 1.5 Tesla MRI Systems. As an anti-terrorism offering, the rugged MRI system is employed as an automated threat detection system for aviation security.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL)

L3 Technologies, Inc. provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. The company was recently awarded a 3-year $391 million contract from the US Army Contracting Command to provide soldiers with true next-generation Binocular Night Vision Goggles that improve mobility, targeting and maneuverability for ground forces.

ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. The company aided several participants from the financial sector in providing defense against cyberwarfare, with a successful ransomware defense exercise utilizing its Advanced Cyber Range Environment (ACRE). The exercise included 22 cybersecurity staff from 18 financial institutions. ManTech is also coming off of signing consecutive contracts with the Marine Corps, and the Navy for $22.5 million and $82 million respectively.

Patriot One Technologies. (OTCQX:PTOTF) (TSX.V: PAT)

Patriot One Technologies has developed a first-of-its-kind cover primary scanning system for the detection of on-body concealed weapons at access points of weapons-restricted buildings and facilities. Called the PATSCAN CMR, the cognitive microwave radar powered system can combat active shooter threats before they occur. Its solution is used for applications in public and private entrance points, and entrances to mobile environments.

SAVING LIVES WITH A PATSCAN PATDOWN

Concealed weapons detection system developer Patriot One Technologies. (OTCQX:PTOTF) (TSX.V:PAT) has made a significant amount of progress over the last year with its PATSCAN CMR technology. Designed to put a stop to active shooter threats in very public spaces, and through high-traffic entry points, PATSCAN CMR is appealing for both private and public spaces.

The concept can be described quite simply: a client or buyer could install the PATSCAN inside of a doorway, that could then detect if anyone passing through the entry point was carrying a concealed weapon, such as a gun or a knife.

The unique technology received crucial approval late last year from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)-a milestone that was achieved in under a year.

"We now hold both FCC and Industry Canada (IC) certification allowing us to move into commercial roll-out across North America, with other countries soon to follow," said Patriot One Technologies CTO, Dinesh Kandanchatha.

The PATSCAN system relies on machine learning algorithms, having graduated from the lab and now entered the arena of commercial distribution. The company's strategy involves a phased rollout to meet its commitments, and to immerse their engineering teams into an in-depth analysis of real-world threat scenarios.

Patriot One has important connections to land those crucial contracts going forward. Governor Tom Ridge, and the first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security is a member of the Patriot One Advisory Board.

"I very much look forward to seeing the rollout of this game-changing technology across the United States and to supporting their efforts to improve public safety," said Ridge upon the FCC approval.

Potential PATSCAN CMR sales targets include houses of worship, academic institutions, event centres, casinos, commercial offices, hotel properties, government agencies and other locations at high risk of terrorist attack or random violence.

With the incidences of terrorist attacks steadily continuing in this day and age, interest and orders are being received from around the globe. Sadly, each new publicized attack in the world will trigger a number of sales, marketing and support initiatives in major markets including the United Kingdom, Eurozone and Asia-Pacific regions. However, with each sale, the safety of the patrons of the buyers will increase significantly.

For a more in-depth look into Patriot One Technologies Inc., visit the following report from USA News Group on the company - http://usanewsgroup.com/2018/06/01/the-great-gun-debate-no-need-to-trade-safety-for-personal-freedom/

