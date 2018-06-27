Marijuana News TodayThe marijuana news today has another big win for medical marijuana stocks as Oklahoma voted to legalize medicinal cannabis. Not only that, but the state proposal is one of the most comprehensive and permissive medical marijuana bills to date.The deep red state of Oklahoma is yet another example of how the national conversation surrounding marijuana in the U.S. has changed. This is no longer a Republican-Democrat divide, or even a progressive-conservative dichotomy either, it's simply the majority versus the minority. (Source: "Oklahoma Voters.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...