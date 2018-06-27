Smart Communications Named a Leader in Customer Communications Management by Aspire

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications (https://www.smartcommunications.com/) TM , the only independent company focused solely on enterprise customer conversations, today announced it has been ranked as a Leader in multiple categories in a new report by Aspire, a consulting firm focused on Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Digital Customer Experience industries. The inaugural Aspire Leaderboard evaluated vendors across the CCM industry on both Strategic Direction and Capabilities.

In addition to securing a position in the Leaders category on the overall leaderboard, Smart Communications also achieved Leader ranking in Customer Communications Management, Business Automation and Omni-Channel Orchestration.

Smart Communications was awarded its Leader positions based on its steadfast strategy and execution, rapid growth, strong cloud proposition, ease of integration with other ecosystem partners and user-friendly tools (https://www.smartcommunications.com/sc-18/) that enable lines-of-business personnel to manage richer, high-value experiences independently of IT.

Specifically, Aspire noted the following as key differentiators:

Exclusive focus on CCM

Fully compliant multi-tenant SaaS plus hybrid cloud offerings and planned AWS support (https://www.smartcommunications.com/aws/)

Advanced API-integration framework

High quality support and product documentation

Innovative features such as online editing capabilities, Smart Components (https://www.smartcommunications.com/smart-communications-new-release-delivers-feature-rich-innovations-customer-communications/), and Conversation History developed within a unique Conversation Cloud (https://www.smartcommunications.com/conversation-cloud-framework/) framework

"Smart Communications is positioned as an overall leader in the Aspire Leaderboard. We were particularly impressed with Smart Communications' strong cloud focus, fast time-to-market, and ease of integration, specifically with online business tools such as Guidewire. We also like Smart Communications' take on integration and orchestration based on its conversation cloud vision," said Kaspar Roos, Founder & CEO of Aspire.

"Our multiple Leader rankings in this new report confirm that the approach we are taking to CCM is not just innovative but also incredibly effective in helping enterprises deliver the most meaningful customer communications possible," said James Brown CEO of Smart Communications. "While many other vendors are recognizing the need for cloud-based, digital-focused tools, we are already delivering on these promises, and our customers, who are ahead of the curve in their respective industries, are reaping the benefits today."

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is the only independent company focused 100% on customer conversations for the enterprise, and the only cloud solution ranked as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for CCM. More than 350 global brands - many in the world's most highly regulated industries - rely on Smart Communications to make multi-channel customer communications more meaningful, while also helping them simplify their processes and operate more efficiently. This is what it means to scale the conversation. Smart Communications is headquartered in London and New York and serves its customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of solutions including SmartCOMMTM, SmartDXTM, SmartCORRTM for Salesforce, and SmartCaaSTM for Partners. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com.

