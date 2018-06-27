LifeSize, Inc.: Lifesize Appoints SaaS Marketing Leader Anirban Datta as Chief Marketing Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifesize (https://www.lifesize.com/?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=press-release&utm_campaign=FY18-PR-Anirban-Datta&ls=Content&ssd=homepage-AnirbanPR&cid=7011B000002GY53), a global innovator of video collaboration and meeting productivity solutions, taps seasoned software-as-a-service (SaaS) marketing executive Anirban Datta to lead all aspects of the Lifesize global marketing strategy. As chief marketing officer, Datta will focus on elevating the Lifesize brand, growing the business globally and refining the go-to-market strategy.

"As Lifesize continues on its aggressive growth trajectory, we looked for a leader who could catapult our brand and business while remaining true to our core values of Customer Obsession and Make Every Day Matter," said Craig Malloy, CEO of Lifesize. "We found that expertise and integrity in Anirban and are excited to have him join our team."

Previously as CMO at Boardvantage, a VC-backed technology company providing a SaaS application for meeting productivity and secure communication needs of leadership teams and boards, Datta led global marketing to propel profitable growth, earning more than half of the Fortune 500 companies as customers and culminating in a successful acquisition by Nasdaq. Datta also brings experience from leading technology companies such as eBay and Blue Martini Software. He earned an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor's degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Jadavpur University in India.

"I'm thrilled to join the Lifesize team at such a critical point in the company's history," said Datta. "We will use the strong foundation already set to further grow and scale Lifesize to enable even more customers worldwide to elevate their meeting productivity and how they collaborate."

About Lifesize

At Lifesize, we understand the power of connecting people to make the workplace great. For more than a decade, Lifesize has been at the forefront of video conferencing and collaboration, delivering high-quality solutions designed to bring people together. We combine a best-in-class, cloud-based video conferencing service, with award-winning, easy-to-use smart devices designed for any conference room so you can connect to anyone, anywhere. It's a meeting experience like no other. Our video conferencing solutions are designed for the demands of today's modern enterprise, yet fully accessible to businesses of any size. For more information, visit www.lifesize.com (https://www.lifesize.com/?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=press-release&utm_campaign=FY18-PR-Anirban-Datta&ls=Content&ssd=homepage-AnirbanPR&cid=7011B000002GY53) or follow the company @LifesizeHD (https://twitter.com/LifesizeHD).

Lifesize and the Lifesize logo are trademarks of Lifesize, Inc. and may be registered. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ee0e0b2-fa0d-45cc-bcfd-079c46cd1a71 (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ee0e0b2-fa0d-45cc-bcfd-079c46cd1a71)

Media Relations: Maria Galler, Lifesize Matt Burrows, The Hoffman Agency PR@lifesize.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: LifeSize, Inc. via Globenewswire

