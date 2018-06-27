

PENFIELD (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, human resources services company Paychex Inc. (PAYX) provided its financial outlook for fiscal 2019.



For fiscal 2019, Paychex forecasts adjusted earnings per share to increase about 11 percent, and total revenue, including interest on funds held for clients, to increase in the range of 6 percent to 7 percent.



The company projects payroll service revenue for the year to increase in the range of 2 percent to 3 percent, incorporating a full year of Lessor; and HRS revenue to increase in a range of 10 percent to 11 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.77 per share for the year on revenues of $3.6 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



