Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global OLED Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report This procurement report offers a comprehensive analysis of the supply market, both from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. It also offers an analysis of the pricing models and supplier negotiation strategies to help buyers reduce their spend.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005751/en/

OLED Procurement Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Our procurement reports for the electrical components category offer a complete analysis of the supply market and the cost and volume drivers affecting the global category spend. The procurement market intelligence reports also offer a complete overview of suppliers' negotiation strategies and supply chain margins.

"Engaging with service providers who provide services through minimal wastage and optimum utilization of resources is one of the best practices to reduce spend," says SpendEdge procurement expert A Kowshik. "Also, entering long-term partnerships with suppliers can help the buyers to reduce costs while procuring OLEDs," added A Kowshik.

Looking for more procurement insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the OLED market.

Surging demand for consumer electronics products

High acceptance of OLEDs

Increasing investments in R&D

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the full report before purchasing.

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts for bundled report purchases. Buy TWO reports at discounted rates and get the THIRD one for FREE

Report scope snapshot: OLED market

US Market Insights

Supplier cost structure in US

Margins of suppliers in US

Category cost drivers

To know more, download a free sample

Suppliers Selection

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

Supplier selection criteria

Service level agreement

To know more, download a free sample

Category Management Strategy

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Outsourcing category management activities

Risk management

To know more, download a free sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

Global Busbar Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global PA Systems Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Infrared Sensors Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005751/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com