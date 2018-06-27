Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

goetzpartners securities Limited MDxHealth (MDXH-BR): Prostate cancer test proves value in pre-biopsy screening 27-Jun-2018 / 13:43 GMT/BST *Free to access research and investor meetings in a post-MiFID2 world.* *This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients.* *MDxHealth (MDXH-BR): Prostate cancer test proves value in pre-biopsy screening* *Recommendation: OUTPERFORM* *Target Price: EUR9.00 * *Current Price: EUR3.68 (COB on 26th June 2018)* *KEY TAKEAWAY* Data published today at the Global Congress on Prostate Cancer demonstrates the potential of the MDxH SelectMDx urine-based test to reduce the need for expensive and complex MRI, as well as to help guide physicians in deciding for and against prostate biopsies in clinical practice. These positive results reinforce our view of SelectMDx as a substantial value driver for MDxHealth. We reiterate our OUTPERFORM recommendation and EUR9 / share target price. SelectMDx reduces need for MRI - While multi-parametric MRI (mpMRI) has been shown to be a powerful potential tool in reducing the substantial problem of over-diagnosis and unnecessary treatment in prostate cancer detection, mpMRI not only requires expensive staffing and infrastructure, but also expert and experienced interpretation. Data suggests that SelectMDx could reduce the volume of men referred for mpMRI reducing the need for infrastructure and allowing mpMRI referrals to be targeted to physicians with the most appropriate expertise. SelectMDx potential real clinical practice - Prostate biopsy is an expensive, unpleasant and potentially risky procedure that should be restricted to the most at risk patients. By stratifying high and low risk patients SelectMDx has now been shown to be an effective tool in guiding physicians in deciding whether to refer patients for biopsy. SelectMDx a significant value driver - Already part of the European urological guidelines, these new data reinforce the significant clinical utility of the SelectMDx urine test and should support adoption into key US guidelines. These data support our view that SelectMDx already has considerable potential in guiding initial prostate diagnosis and intervention. Potential extension of use in monitoring of men with slow growing or potentially indolent disease could at least double the addressable market. Now adequately funded - The successful completion of the $44m fundraising means that the company is now adequately funded to execute its business plan. We reiterate our OUTPERFORM recommendation and EUR9 / share target price. Kind regards, Kind regards, goetzpartners Healthcare Research Team | Research Team Dr. Chris Redhead | Analyst goetzpartners securities Limited The Stanley Building, 7 Pancras Square, London, N1C 4AG, England, UK. T +44 (0) 203 859 7725 | healthcareresearch@goetzpartners.com / chris.redhead@goetzpartners.com www.goetzpartnerssecurities.com [1] Registered in England No. 04684144. Managing Directors: Dr Stephan Goetz, Martin Brunninger and Ulrich Kinzel. GPSL publishes and distributes "Investment" Research and "Corporate Sponsored" Research. Our Corporate Sponsored Research and investor meetings (e.g. NDRs, 1 to 1 meetings) are free to access and attend and is not classified as an inducement in a post-MiFID2 world, this is because the issuer is paying GPSL. GPSL does not offer any execution or market making services. This is a marketing communication as defined by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). The information herein is considered to be an acceptable minor non-monetary benefit as defined under FCA COBS 2.3A19(5). In accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR [2]") - if you would like to be removed / unsubscribed from our CRM (also please note that you are free to contact GPSL at any time in the future to have your e-mail subscription amended), please e-mail: researchproduction@goetzpartners.com About GPSL [1]: goetzpartners securities Limited is a member of the goetzpartners group, and a leading pan European investment bank and research company. We bring together a wide range of expertise, insights and innovations to advance the interests of our clients around the world. The fast-changing environment brings challenges for businesses and investors. Research innovation, digital transformation and disruptive business ideas reshuffle the corporate world at a relentless pace. Our sector knowledge and our global footprint bring together corporate intelligence and a deep understanding of the industry with a wide network of top decision makers. These collective insights help our clients to stay at the leading edge of change. This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients. This e-mail (including any attachments) from goetzpartners securities Limited ("GPSL") is confidential and may contain information which is proprietary, privileged or otherwise legally protected against unauthorised use or disclosure. If you receive this e-mail in error or are not the intended recipient of this e-mail, please delete and destroy all copies in your possession, notify the sender that you have received this e-mail, and note that any review or dissemination of, or the taking of any action in reliance on this e-mail is expressly prohibited. GPSL shall not be liable for the improper or incomplete transmission of the information contained in this e-mail nor for any delay in its receipt or damage to your system. GPSL does not guarantee that the integrity of this e-mail has been maintained nor that this e-mail is free of viruses, interceptions or interference and makes no warranties in relation to these matters. This is not an offer or a solicitation to buy or sell securities or investment products, or an official confirmation. GPSL record electronic and phone communications in accordance with FCA and MiFID2 regulations, they will be monitored for regulatory and training purposes. GPSL [3] is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom (Firm Reference Number: 225563). Click on the following link for the GPSL MiFID2 Investor Guidance Notice [4] GPSL Equity Research publications are available on the following aggregators and via news distribution circuits (For Institutional Use Only): AlphaSense, Bloomberg (GOET), Capital IQ, EQS, FACTSET, Research Tree, RNS Reach and Thomson Reuters. If you cannot click on the above hyperlink please copy the below link and paste it into your browser for the full pdf version of the equity research report: https://gp.bluematrix.com/sellside/EmailDocViewer?encrypt=8fa6fdf1-d773-44e2-9 222-bb10771cefb0&mime=pdf&co=gp&id=paul.dunne@goetzpartners.com&source=library View [5] *Free to access research and investor meetings in a post-MiFID2 world.* *This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients.* Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 699399 27-Jun-2018 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=750ca54579c5d5447638f7f35718f4d1&application_id=699399&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105c239b1a4ab584252dd4cb0ab60fcc&application_id=699399&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ba4d174d6cc17a15461e9920a97cb6e6&application_id=699399&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0982f58d13c5bb2c5b9dc2883b4b3b1f&application_id=699399&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8b96cc83aacb5c452a15c8454473eeed&application_id=699399&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2018 08:43 ET (12:43 GMT)