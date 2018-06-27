

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat Wednesday morning, having touched their lowest in more than six months.



A stronger dollar and speculation the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates twice more in 2018 have dented gold prices.



August gold was down 80 cents at $1259 an ounce.



Meanwhile, U.S. stocks are facing another downbeat open amid boiling trade tensions between the U.S. and just about everyone.



The Census Bureau's International Trade in Goods report for May will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of $68.8 billion, versus $68.2 billion a month ago.



Retail inventories data that measure the monthly dollar value of inventories held by retailers will be released at 8.30 am ET. The prior month's changes were 0.6 percent. Wholesale Inventories data is projected to increase 0.3 percent.



National Association of Realtors' Pending Home Sales Index for May will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 0.6 percent, versus decline of 1.3 percent in April.



