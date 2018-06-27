World's Most Immersive and Interactive Crypto and Blockchain Conference Experience to Feature Vinny Lingham, Brock Pierce, Maxine Ryan, Arianna Simpson, and Other Notable Industry Leaders

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2018) - World Crypto Con, the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry's most immersive and interactive conference experience, today announced its inaugural event at the Aria Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas from October 31st to November 2nd. For three days, World Crypto Con will transform the Vegas strip into a global stage for industry leaders to share their breaking news and technologies with thousands of investors, experts, developers, businesses and attendees who are using cryptocurrency and blockchain to change the world.

The conference is the only event in the space where attendees will explore, engage and actually experience the future of blockchain and cryptocurrency now. With more than 5,000 confirmed attendees and more than 200,000 square feet of meeting and exhibit space, the event will bring together a passionate group of innovators who see today's issues as challenges that can be addressed with crypto and blockchain technology.

"World Crypto Con is not only a show of what's to come, it's a place to experience how these technologies are actually impacting and changing the way we live and work, for the better, right now," said Adam William, Co-founder of World Crypto Con. "We are providing the only experience-driven event that's designed around the core pillars of education, entertainment and excitement, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to obtain the knowledge they need to succeed in this fast-paced environment. We are about having fun and making connections that lead to getting stuff done."

In addition to being at the forefront of innovation and discovery, attendees will hear from industry thought-leaders including Vinny Lingham, Co-founder & CEO of Civic.com; Ronnie Moas; Founder and Director of Standpoint Research; Arianna Simpson, Managing Director at Autonomous Partners; Brock Pierce, Founder and Managing Partner of Blockchain Capital; Maxine Ryan, Co-founder and COO of Bitspark Limited, and many more.

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to make connections with potential partners through a series of networking sessions, educational programming and influencer meetups.

"World Crypto Con is not just another event for the crypto community to gather. It's a place to learn from those who have experienced what it's like to win and lose in this fast-paced world of crypto and blockchain, and go home a winner," added Christopher Herk, a Co-Founder at World Crypto Con.

To register and purchase a pass click here. For more details on the event, please visit www.worldcryptocon.com.

Press Contact:

Clarity PR

Chanel Sedeno

worldcryptocon@clarity.pr

646.934.6924

About World Crypto Con

World Crypto Con is the first experiential conference for the cryptocurrency and blockchain space. It is the only place where attendees can explore and engage the future of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology now. The three-day conference will take place at the Aria Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, spanning over 200,000 square feet of meeting and exhibit space. World Crypto Con will draw more than 5,000 attendees, over 150 exhibitors, and over 75 influential speakers. For more information, please visit www.worldcryptocon.com or follow us on Twitter at @WorldCryptoCon.