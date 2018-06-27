On request of Veoneer, Inc., company registration number 82-3720890, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's Swedish depository receipts (SDRs) to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from July 2, 2018. The company has 325,000,000 shares of common stock and 25,000,000 shares of preferred stock as per today's date1 Short Name: VNE SDB ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code, Swedish depository receipts (SDRs): SE0011115963 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 156882 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 80,000,000 EUR ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large Cap ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 3000 Consumer Goods ------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 3300 Automobiles & Parts ------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. 1See prospectus page 233