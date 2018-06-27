Valletta (ots) -



Intensive practical training in high-end hospitals located in students home region accompanied by state-of-the-art online learning - admissions open for students in Germany today



"The innovative EDU study model provides the best possible education in clinical medicine to young people with an intrinsic passion for becoming a physician. EDU is thus committed to help shape a fairer and more sustainable global healthcare system." (Prof. Dr. med. Andreas Hoeft, European Society of Anesthesiology, Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of Scientific Committee)



During a ceremony hosted by Mr. Evarist Bartolo, Minister for Education and Labor of the Republic of Malta, Digital Educations Holdings Ltd. has been licensed by the Maltese authorities as an 'Institution of Higher Education'. In parallel, DEH's 'Bachelor of Medicine' was accredited by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education within the European Qualifications Framework. For the medical degree programme beginning in November 2018, applications are now open at EDU, DEH's academic platform.



EDU combines hands-on practical training with digitally supported instruction formats in a student-centric approach to adaptive learning. The medical degree program consists of a three-year Bachelor that will be followed by a consecutive two-year master's degree in human medicine. Comprising a total of at least 5,500 hours of combined theoretical education and practical clinical training, its certification of at least 300 ECTS fully complies with the relevant European requirements.



The theoretical subjects are covered by high-quality digital content available to students in a virtual learning environment, where teams solve tasks of increasing complexity and receive individual feedback from dedicated tutors. These theoretical foundations are immediately linked to medical practice during the clinical training that students attend in small groups at high-quality teaching hospitals. Clinical partner at launch of the 'Bachelor of Medicine' are Helios Kliniken GmbH, one of the largest providers of inpatient and outpatient care in Europe. Currently, EDU's teaching hospitals are located in Germany, among others in Berlin, Erfurt, Krefeld, Oberhausen and Wiesbaden. Hospitals in other EU and African countries will follow soon.



With today's launch, the Republic of Malta is spearheading the implementation of the European Union's 'Digital Education Action Plan'. It also contributes to expansion and transformation of the global health workforce, as set out in the WHO Global Strategy on Human Resources for Health and the Health. Minister Bartolo underlined: "Digital learning makes an important contribution to the broadening of medical education and training. Combining online instruction in diverse teams with the clinical training at the patient's bedside in high-quality regional hospitals holds great promise for many regions that currently lack sufficient numbers of qualified medical personnel."



Dr. Miriam Dalli, Member of the European Parliament, has been instrumental for establishing EDU. She will further accompany the project as Honorary Chair of the EDU Advisory Council.



Visit www.medical.edu.eu for more information about degree programmes offered by EDU. Prospective students will find comprehensive information on content and structure of the "Bachelor of Medicine" and may submit an online application starting today.



