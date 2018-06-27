

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) announced results from a Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of biosimilar candidate ABP 710 compared with REMICADE (infliximab) in patients with moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis. The company said the results confirm non-inferiority compared to infliximab but could not rule out superiority based on its primary efficacy endpoint, which compared the response difference measured by 20 percent or greater improvement, at week 22. ABP 710 is being developed as a biosimilar to infliximab, an anti-tumor necrosis factor alpha (anti-TNF) monoclonal antibody.



'We believe this study confirms no clinically meaningful differences between ABP 710 and infliximab. Biosimilars are approved based on the analytical, nonclinical and clinical data, and we believe that the totality of the evidence we've generated supports ABP 710 as highly similar to the reference product,' said Sean Harper, executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX