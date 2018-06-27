The global coding and marking equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the market's growth is the decreasing interest in labeling by hand technique. In this method, firms apply stickers or labels individually on all products, rather than engraving the information on the product. Hand labeling is the common method by which companies begin selling their product as the order quantities are small, and therefore, in this case, labeling by hand is not a time-consuming task.

This market research report on the global coding and marking equipment market 2018-2022 provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the handheld inkjet coder solutions as one of the key emerging trends in the global coding and marking equipment market:

Global coding and marking equipment market: Handheld inkjet coder solutions

Handheld inkjet coder solutions are portable and mobile inkjet solutions that allow a user to print codes and marks on a product without the need of moving the product through conveyor belts in large coding and marking equipment. The major reason for the increasing adoption of handheld solutions is primarily because of the ease of use for coding and marking numerous products, primarily in the food and beverage industry.

"These handheld solutions can be used for printing text, lot numbers, expiration dates, shift codes, and others. Moreover, these products are less expensive when compared to coding and marking machines, which makes them highly attractive to be used across several industries," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on embedded systems.

Global coding and marking equipment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global coding and marking equipment market into the following end-users (food and beverage, industrial, and healthcare) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The food and beverage segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 48% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC held the highest share of the global coding and marking equipment market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 42%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase by nearly 1% during 2018-2022.

