

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HyreCar Inc. announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2.52 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $5.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on June 27, 2018, under the symbol, HYRE. The offering is expected to close on June 28, 2018.



HyreCar actively operates in 34 states plus Washington, D.C. The peer-to-peer platform was created to leverage technology and establish a presence in automotive asset sharing.



