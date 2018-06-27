Regulatory News:

SoLocal (Paris:LOCAL) announced the end of the Information-Consultation process, initiated on February 13th, 2018 with the opinion issued by PagesJaunes SA's Employee Representative Committee related to the implementation of "SoLocal 2020" transformation project. This final step follows the signature of four agreements with the main trade unions (CFDT, CFE-CGC, Autonome and FO)1 which will oversee the social aspects of the reorganisation project of PagesJaunes SA.

These agreements were signed in the context of a rich social dialogue conducted over several months with the Employee Representative Committee (Comité d'Entreprise) and the CHSCT (health and safety committees) and of a common will to work together to provide the best support possible to employees impacted by the transformation project.

Calendar:

As of today, the mobility leave period, split into two phases, is launched in the framework of the provisional job and skill management ("GPEC") and will end on September 30 th , 2018 . An advisory unit dedicated to mobility is available to answer questions of employees concerning accompanying measures.

. An advisory unit dedicated to mobility is available to answer questions of employees concerning accompanying measures. By the end of July, the DIRECCTE is called to validate the agreement concerning the Employment Protection Plan ("PSE");

is called to validate the agreement concerning the Employment Protection Plan ("PSE"); Then, from October 1st to November 30th, 2018, an internal reclassification phase will be opened for employees whose redundancies are contemplated and who did not volunteer as part of the mobility leave period.

SoLocal remains fully focused on the implementation of its transformation project in order to meet its commitments towards its customers and users. SoLocal 2020 transformation plan aims at releasing the company's full potential and return to growth by restoring its competitiveness.

As a reminder, the quality of the dialogue with social partners made it possible to reach agreements:

Giving priority to the deployment of the GPEC to favour departures on mobility leave for employees positioned on job categories impacted by the reorganisation plan. This mobility leave gives access to volunteering for the greatest number of employees. It is opened to a large number of job categories impacted by the plan and not only to the employees which job is likely to be impacted and to employees that would refuse a change in their employment contract in case of geographic mobility. The Volunteering is dedicated to limit forced redundancies;

for employees positioned on job categories impacted by the reorganisation plan. This mobility leave gives access to volunteering for the greatest number of employees. It is opened to a large number of job categories impacted by the plan and not only to the employees which job is likely to be impacted and to employees that would refuse a change in their employment contract in case of geographic mobility. The Volunteering is dedicated to limit forced redundancies; Defining measures of a PSE for employees which job is likely to be impacted, if the provisional job and skill management phase does not allow to avoid forced redundancies;

for employees which job is likely to be impacted, if the provisional job and skill management phase does not allow to avoid forced redundancies; Integrating specific measures for older employees which are close to retirement;

Allowing the organisations representing employees (Instances Représentatives du Personnel or "IRP") to follow the deployment of the new organisation;

(Instances Représentatives du Personnel or "IRP") to follow the deployment of the new organisation; Guaranteeing a volume of jobs over the deployment period of the new organisation;

over the deployment period of the new organisation; And allowing a mechanism for sharing the value created by SoLocal 2020 strategic plan with employees and the introduction of an important skills development plan.

SoLocal 2020 transformation plan is based on an expanded offer of digital services and a service of digital coaching to become the one-stop shop for businesses, a reinvented media platform through a new user experience on PagesJaunes and Mappy and a streamlined organisation. In order to meet clients' expectations, the organisational structure would be redesigned, the business units would be eliminated, support functions would be centralised, locations would be rationalised, the hierarchy would be streamlined, and certain activities would be consolidated. This should lead to cutting around 1,000 positions over the 2018-2019 period. In parallel, 100 positions are likely to be created in 2018 as part of the transformation plan, in order to recruit new digital skills.

