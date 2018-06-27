Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the scleroderma market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat eosinophilic esophagitis.

This report presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the coming years.

Scleroderma: Market overview

Scleroderma is a rare chronic disease that affects the immune system, blood vessels, and connective tissue. It causes skin thickening, blood vessel thickening, and varying degrees of inflammation, which are associated with an overactive immune system. The symptoms of scleroderma vary across individuals, and the severity of the disease depends on the body parts that are affected.

Scleroderma is of two types which are localized scleroderma and systemic scleroderma. Localized scleroderma usually affects the skin whereas, systemic scleroderma can affect skin, muscles, joints, blood vessels, lungs, kidney, heart, and organs.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases, "The exact cause of scleroderma is unknown. It is an autoimmune condition that causes the body to produce too much connective tissue which leads to thickening or fibrosis and scarring of tissues. Genetic and environmental factors can also cause scleroderma. The condition is generally diagnosed by carrying out blood tests and biopsies of the skin."

Scleroderma: Market segmentation

This market research report segments the scleroderma market based on drugs under development (preclinical, Phase I/II), therapies employed (combination therapy, monotherapy, and undisclosed), RoA (oral, subcutaneous, intravenous, topical, and unspecified), therapeutic modality (small molecules, biological, monoclonal antibody, gene therapy, and unspecified), and geographical coverage. It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Monotherapy includes the use of a single drug to treat a disorder, while combination therapy involves the use of more than one drug to treat a disorder. In the current pipeline, 50% molecules are for monotherapy and close to 6% are for combination therapy. In the current pipeline, the type of therapy employed for over 44% molecules is undisclosed.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Recruitment volume

Key Companies

Type of players

Company Overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

