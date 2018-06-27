Red Herring announced the winners of its Top 100 North America 2018 event, recognizing the continent's most exciting and innovative private technology companies.

The winners, celebrated at a special awards ceremony at the Marina Del Rey Hotel, have been chosen from thousands of entrants, whittled down to hundreds making the trip to California. The ceremony, led by Red Herring chairman Alex Vieux, was preceded by two days of keynote speeches, discussions and finalist presentations.

Companies were judged by industry experts, insiders and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy and market penetration. Winners ran the gamut of verticals, from fintech and marketing to security, IoT and many more.

Red Herring's editors have been evaluating the world's startups and tech companies for over two decades. It gives them the ability to see through the industry's hype, to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Google, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring's storied history.

"2018's crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet," said Vieux. "North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here in California, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been a thrilling experience.

"What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting-edge sectors," added Vieux. "Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models on show here at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe Cloud Lending Solutions embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. Cloud Lending Solutions should be proud of its achievement: the competition was incredibly strong."

"We are honored to be recognized by Red Herring as an industry leader and innovator in technology," said Snehal Fulzele, CEO and Co-Founder of Cloud Lending Solutions. "Our goal is to bring transformative digital lending solutions to progressive financial institutions looking to provide differentiated borrower experiences for their lending products. This award is a continued validation of our company's dedication and commitment to our mission."

Following Cloud Lending Solution's Top 100 win it is invited to showcase itself at the Top 100 Global event in October. Red Herring is dedicated to supporting Cloud Lending Solution's continued path to success and innovation.

About Cloud Lending Solutions

Cloud Lending Solutions is the technology of choice for financial institutions leading the next wave of lending and leasing. Through our integrated front-to-end lending platform, financial institutions can simplify the borrower experience, accelerate loan processing, increase application volumes, and reduce operational inefficiencies through automation configuration. We provide solutions for Commercial, Small Business, Construction, and Consumer Loans, and Equipment Leasing. To learn more, visit us at https://www.cloudlendinginc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005293/en/

Contacts:

Cloud Lending Solutions

William Wagner, 650-279-0325

william@cloudlendinginc.com