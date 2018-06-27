Partnership represents another major investment by OAG in the travel technology ecosystem

OAG, the global leader in flight information, has partnered with Plug and Play, the world's largest startup accelerator and innovation center. The new partnership enables OAG to collaborate with disruptive startups and technology leaders to create smarter and more innovative solutions for the travel ecosystem.

Founded in 2016, Plug and Play's Travel and Hospitality Innovation Platform focuses on discovering, supporting and scaling disruptive technologies that are defining the future of travel. For OAG, the new partnership follows a period of rapid growth in the travel technology market. Many leading technology companies and startups are already powering their critical applications and products with OAG's easy-to-use APIs and market-leading air travel data.

"Startups are the lifeblood of the travel industry. These companies create, design, innovate and push the boundaries of what's possible," said Vipul Nakum, OAG's Chief Product Officer. "At OAG, customer collaboration comes first. We're committed to helping startups accelerate growth and product development by offering fast and easy access to our data solutions and APIs. Our vision is to equip all technology providers with the data and resources they need to create value and help the travel ecosystem make informed decisions and delight travelers."

OAG's schedules and flight status database has become the number one choice for developers and tech innovators across the globe. Today, OAG's customer network includes three of the four largest online travel agents (OTAs) in the world, the largest booking engine in Europe and the top travel, technology and eCommerce leaders across China, India, Indonesia, Latin America and North America.

With flexible and seamless integration, OAG's data solutions enable providers to manage and control their own supply of air travel data. This approach maximizes efficiency, saves money and creates an unrivaled competitive advantage by offering customers access to data that other aggregators don't have.

"OAG will be a valuable addition to our community. The team's solutions, data and travel expertise and years of success collaborating with major tech brands will be instrumental in equipping our ecosystem participants to deliver first-class products, services and value," said Jordan Bray, head of corporate partnerships at Plug and Play, Travel. "Together with OAG and our community, we look forward to advancing the future of travel innovation."

About OAG

OAG is the leading global provider of digital flight information and provides accurate, timely and actionable information and applications across the travel sector to the world's airlines, airports, government agencies, aircraft manufacturers, consultancies and travel-related companies.

OAG has the world's largest network of air travel data, including the definitive schedules database of more than 900 airlines and over 4,000 airports. With the most extensive flight status information database in the market, OAG handles more than 57 million records of flight status updates per year, processes 1.4 billion requests and continues to deliver in excess of 54 million dynamic flight status updates daily.

For more information, visit: www.oag.com and follow us on Twitter @OAG Aviation.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. With 25 locations around the world, 280 official corporate partners, 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs and over 250+ investments made in 2017, Plug and Play created the ultimate startup ecosystem across 14 different industries including Travel Hospitality. We currently work with JetBlue Technology Ventures, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Accor Hotels, AirAsia, Swissport, Star Alliance, trivago, Changi Airport, TUI Group and many more. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. To join the ecosystem, please visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/travel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005124/en/

Contacts:

Corporate Ink for OAG

Amber Lynum, +1 617-969-9192

oag@corporateink.com

or

Jordan Bray, +1 408-524-1677

jordan@pnptc.com