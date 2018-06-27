Saudi Arabia Canned Food Market is Expected to Reach Over USD 500 Million in 2022: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Takeaways fromSaudi Arabia Canned Food Market Outlook to 2022

Saudi Arabia canned food market is expected to register positive CAGR of around 1.9% during the period 2018-2022

The rise in female labor force participation will be a major contributor to the canned food market in Saudi Arabia .

. Growing product and packaging innovation will also augment the canned food market in Saudi Arabia .

The primary drivers of canned food market in future will be the increasing urban population in Saudi Arabia. This will increase demand for canned food because of the hectic lifestyle of the urban populace leading consumers to prefer food that is easily and quickly prepared or is ready-to-eat. It has been anticipated that an increasing number of women joining the workforce is likely to have a positive effect on the demand for canned food. This is because, due to lack of time to be devoted to cooking in the kitchen, they would prefer to buy canned food products which are faster to cook with. Introduction of new products and packaging will make more variants of products accessible to the consumer, leading to growth in sales of canned food products. However, increasing health awareness among the population is leading to consumers buying fresh or frozen products over canned products as former are perceived to be healthier. This is expected to constrain the demand for canned food products.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Saudi ArabiaCanned Food Market Outlook to 2022 - by Product Categories (Canned Dairy, Canned Meat, Canned Fish, Canned Cooking Sauces, Canned Legumes and Beans and Canned Fruits and Vegetables), by Distribution Channels (Bakalas, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Others), by Regional Sales (Riyadh, Jeddah, Mecca-Medina, Dammam and Others), by End User (Hotels, Restaurants and Catering Companies, Fast Food Outlets and Retail Consumers)" believe that by investing in R&D and introducing canned ready-to-eat beef/chicken stew, ready-to-eat stir fry vegetables, ready-to-eat pasta and ready-to-eat preparations of popular Saudi recipes across canned food categories and organic canned food will aid the canned food market.

Saudi Arabia canned food market is expected to register positive CAGR of around 1.9% during the period 2018-2022. Increasing number of food retail outlets with increasing urbanization, R&D investments and marketing strategies used by players in the canned food market are expected to have a positive effect on the overall revenue of the Saudi Arabia canned food market.

Products Covered

Saudi Arabia canned food market by Product Categories (Canned Dairy, Canned Meat, Canned Fish, Canned Cooking Sauces, Canned Legumes and Beans and Canned Fruits and Vegetables

Distribution Channels (Bakalas, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Others)

Regional Sales ( Riyadh , Jeddah , Mecca -Medina, Dammam and Others)

Sector (Organized and Unorganized)

End User (Hotels, Restaurants and Catering Companies, Fast Food Outlets and Retail Consumers)

Companies Covered

Saudi Goody Products Marketing Ltd.

Gulf Food Industries - California Garden

Almarai Co.

Luna (National Food Industries Co.)

Saudia Dairy

Foodstuff Co. (SADAFCO)

Del Monte Saudi Arabia Ltd

