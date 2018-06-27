Gilla Inc.: Gilla Partners With MAQ Distributors in Canada

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2018 / Gilla Inc. ("Gilla" or the "Company") (OTCQB: GLLA), a designer, marketer and manufacturer of E-liquid for vaporizers and developer of cannabis concentrate products, today announced that the Company has partnered with MAQ Distributors Ltd. ("MAQ") to distribute the Company's products across Manitoba and Saskatchewan in Canada. Through the new partnership, Gilla and MAQ will utilize MAQ's established distribution network of retail clients to introduce Gilla's disruptive "house-juice" brand, Crown E-liquid, in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Mr. Sturrey of MAQ stated, "Working with Gilla has allowed us to quickly and easily expand our product offering in a quick-changing market. Supported by their dedicated, world-class team every step of the way, we now successfully provide our clients with the highest quality vapor products in the industry. Gilla shares our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and quality, and our company is stronger as a result of this partnership."

"We are pleased to provide our clients with turn-key vapor solutions to meet their growing needs," stated Mr. Graham Simmonds, Chair and CEO of Gilla. He added, "MAQ was looking for a customized solution to quickly service their existing distribution network and we are delighted that they have decided to start with the Crown E-liquid brand. We will look to introduce additional brands through the partnership in the coming months."

About MAQ Distributors Ltd.

MAQ Distributors Ltd. is a Canadian industry leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of medical cannabis accessories, vaping products and accessories and related items. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, MAQ works with sought-after Canadian glass artists to showcase their work in retail stores across Canada and services hundreds of Canadian clients including licensed producers, national retail franchises, private retail chains and individual retail stores. MAQ consistently pushes the envelope to design and craft both white-label and in-house brands that focus on innovative, affordable, compliant and functional accessories for medical cannabis patients, and has developed new product lines for the recreational cannabis market to be released in fall of 2018. As a leader in the vaping products industry, MAQ additionally provides its clients with access to the latest high-quality, compliant vaping liquids and products.

About Gilla Inc.

Gilla Inc. manufactures, markets and distributes E-liquid for use in vaporizers and develops turn-key vapor and cannabis concentrate solutions for high-terpene vape oils, pure crystalline, high-performance vape pens and other targeted products. Gilla aims to be a global leader in delivering the most efficient and effective vaping solutions for nicotine and cannabis related products. The Company's multi-jurisdictional, broad portfolio approach services both the nicotine and cannabis markets with high-quality products that deliver a consistent and reliable user experience. Gilla's proprietary product portfolio includes: Spectrum Concentrates, Coil Glaze™, Craft Vapes™, Siren, The Drip Factory, Shake It, Surf Sauce, Ohana, Moshi, Crisp, Just Fruit, Cassidy's Outlaw Series, Vinto Vape, Vapor's Dozen, Enriched Vapor and Crown E-liquid™.

