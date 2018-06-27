Magnetar Capital Partners LP - Form 8.3 - CME Group Inc.

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Identity of the person whose positions/dealings are being disclosed: Magnetar Capital Partners LP (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient N/A (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree CME Group Inc. (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: N/A (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: June 26, 2018 (f) Has the discloser previously disclosed, or are they today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer? Yes - NEX Group plc

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: USD 0.01 Class A common stock

ISIN: US12572Q1058 Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 163,173 .05% (2) Derivatives (other than options): 22,857 .01% (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL: 186,030 .06%

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other executive options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit Ordinary shares Sale 9 167.88 Ordinary shares Sale 9 167.9411 Ordinary shares Sale 12 166.145 Ordinary shares Sale 17 167.1594 Ordinary shares Sale 21 167.1752 Ordinary shares Sale 22 167.98 Ordinary shares Sale 39 165.5297 Ordinary shares Sale 40 165.962 Ordinary shares Sale 45 166.0502 Ordinary shares Sale 47 167.8957 Ordinary shares Sale 48 167.8471 Ordinary shares Sale 53 167.9892 Ordinary shares Sale 53 167.6238 Ordinary shares Sale 53 167.9077 Ordinary shares Sale 55 167.4029 Ordinary shares Sale 56 165.9748 Ordinary shares Sale 57 168.2118 Ordinary shares Sale 62 168.1513 Ordinary shares Sale 76 167.1717 Ordinary shares Sale 96 167.5716 Ordinary shares Sale 118 165.5698 Ordinary shares Sale 120 167.4491 Ordinary shares Sale 139 167.5522 Ordinary shares Sale 152 167.8442 Ordinary shares Sale 161 168.1572 Ordinary shares Sale 169 167.8943 Ordinary shares Sale 177 168.0958 Ordinary shares Sale 189 168.0258 Ordinary shares Sale 199 167.9467 Ordinary shares Purchase 8 166.4163 Ordinary shares Purchase 29 165.8417 Ordinary shares Purchase 33 166.3997 Ordinary shares Purchase 110 166.6017 Ordinary shares Purchase 324 165.8958

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. CFD Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit Ordinary shares Swap Increasing a long position 89 165.91

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product descriptione.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercising

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? No

Date of disclosure: June 27, 2018 Contact name: Audrey Newsom Telephone number: 847-905-4693

