The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 2 July 2018. ISIN LU1807516379 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Name Sparinvest SICAV - Tactical Asset Allocation DKK R ------------------------------------------------------------------ Name, abbr. Sparinv SICAV - Tactical Asset All DKK R ------------------------------------------------------------------ Order Book ID 156671 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name SSITAADKKR ------------------------------------------------------------------ Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------------------ Trade Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------------------ For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=684200