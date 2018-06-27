The latest figures from the Taiwanese analysts show that prices for monocrystalline solar PV products have fallen sharply in a week-on-week comparison. The price drop for wafer was even stronger.During The Smarter E last week, there was a lot of speculation and some fresh numbers about how the prices for modules, cells, wafers and silicon will evolve. As pv magazine learnt, prices for multicrystalline PV products in particular, caved significantly. Today, however, PVInsight has provided an update in which it shows that the prices for monocrystalline products have now also fallen sharply, in the ...

