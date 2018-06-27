The "Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market by Offering, Algorithm, Application, and End User Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI market was valued at $1,441 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $22,790 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 48% from 2017 to 2023.

Artificial intelligence assists the machines to perform any task without human interventions. It uses different algorithms and software that help the machine to inculcate perception and reasoning for various situations. AI is widely applicable in the healthcare sector for various purposes such as drug discovery and precision medicine. In addition, it is used to analyze patient's medical data, to predict disease onset, and personalize treatment provided to the patient.

The AI market is segmented based on offering, technology, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of offering, the market is divided into hardware, software, and services. By technology, it is classified into deep learning, querying method, natural language processing, and context aware processing. Applications covered in the study include robot-assisted surgery, virtual nursing assistant, administrative workflow assistance, fraud detection, dosage error reduction, clinical trial participant identifier, preliminary diagnosis, and others.

The market growth is driven by rise in adoption rate of AI systems and delete technological advancements in the AI field. In addition, the ability of these systems to improve patient outcomes, increase in adoption of precision medicine, and increase in need for coordination between healthcare workforce patients are expected to fuel the market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Market, By Offering

5 Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Market, By Technology

6 Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Market, By Application

7 Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Market, By End User

8 Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Market, By Geography

9 Company Profiles

