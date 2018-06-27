

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Live Nation Entertainment said that it has acquired a majority stake in Red Mountain Entertainment, one of the premier regional concert and festival promoters in the United States.



The companies plan to combine Red Mountain's rich market expertise with Live Nation's extensive resources to continue growing live entertainment offerings throughout the Southeastern United States.



Red Mountain will continue to oversee all operations for its diverse suite of events and projects, which range from concert promotions, to festival promotion and production, as well as venue consulting. The core concert promotions business handles show bookings in venues ranging from amphitheaters and arenas to clubs and theatres, including exclusive venues The Wharf Amphitheater, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, Brandon Amphitheater, and Iron City.



Additionally, Red Mountain is actively involved in the production of music festivals throughout the Southeast including Sloss Music & Arts Festival, which the company co-owns with AC Entertainment and VMI, and has exclusive booking partnerships with Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis and Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival in Richardson, TX. In addition, Red Mountain produces craft beer festivals in the Southeast and owns the Oak Mountain State Fair in Pelham, Alabama.



