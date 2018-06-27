sprite-preloader
Thomson Reuters Corp - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

London, June 26

Thomson Reuters Second-Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement and Webcast Scheduled for Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Conference call and webcast scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EDT

TORONTO, June 27, 2018 -- Thomson Reuters (NYSE, TSX: TRI) announced today that its second-quarter 2018 earnings will be issued via news release on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/13199/THOMSON_REUTERS_LOGO.jpg

Jim Smith, president and chief executive officer, and Stephane Bello, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Discussions may include forward-looking information.

You can access the webcast by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the Thomson Reuters website. Registration for the webcast is now open. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is the world's leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges (symbol: TRI). For more information, visit www.thomsonreuters.com.

CONTACTS
MEDIA

Andrew Green
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 646 223 4228
andrew.green@tr.com		INVESTORS

Frank J. Golden
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 646 223 5288
frank.golden@tr.com

© 2018 PR Newswire