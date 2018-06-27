

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Chief Executive of TreatWell Health, Alison Ettel, has resigned after widespread outrage from social justice warriors over her threat to call the police on an eight-year-old black girl selling water without a permit.



A spokeswoman for TreatWell, which sells cannabis-infused medical products, said that while Ettel's decision to resign was not an easy one, it was in the best interest of the company's patients.



'It is Ms. Ettel's belief that TreatWell, its employees, and patients should not have to suffer because of a situation that occurred in an escalated moment. And she regrets her part and is remorseful,' TreatWell spokesperson Cynthia Gonzalez, said in a statement.



Ettel was caught on camera reporting the girl, Jordan Rodgers, to police in San Francisco for selling water outside Ettel's home without an official permit. A video of the incident went viral over the weekend and caused widespread outrage.



It also triggered a wider conversation on social media about the lack of equality in the U.S. between black people and white people. Ettel was mocked online as 'Permit Patty' for her behavior.



Social media users called on marijuana dispensaries to boycott TreatWell. In response, at least six businesses have announced their decision to cut ties with the company.



Magnolia, a marijuana dispensary in Oakland, California, said it would no longer be carrying Treatwell Tinctures.



'Treatwell was one of our best-selling products but to us, integrity is always before profits,' Magnolia said in an Instagram post.



Other marijuana dispensaries - the Apothecarium, Bloom Room and Green Trees Wellness - also announced they have decided to stop selling TreatWell products. In addition, cannabis delivery service Herb and marijuana news site Ganjly have severed ties with TreatWell.



