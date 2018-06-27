Epidiolex Stock PricesToday marks a turning point in the marijuana market as the first ever FDA-approved cannabis drug, "Epidiolex," is going to be the trailblazer for cannabis-derived medicines in the U.S. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ:GWPH) will supply the drug to the U.S. market via its subsidiary, Greenwich Biosciences Inc. With the drug on its way, the GWPH stock predictions are brightening up for the pharmaceutical company. So what does the GW Pharma stock forecast look like?At the moment, things are little dour, but the long-term outlook is promising.But first, let's go over what happened with Epidiolex.The epilepsy.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...