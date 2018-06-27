Multi-year deal to develop distribute 10 Everi slot titles on-board GAN market leading enterprise software platform

GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company") an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gaming software, services and online gaming content in the United States, today announces that casino technology solutions supplier, Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI), has entered into a multi-year extension with GAN for the development and distribution of ten (10) online slot games based on original Everi game themes. The games will be deployed locally on the GAN Platform for distribution by GAN to its diverse operator clients of Simulated Gaming coast-to-coast in the US and real money Internet gaming in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and in Europe.

Three (3) of Everi's most popular slot themes, Total Meltdown, Carnival in Rio, and Starry Night, will receive upgrades from previously released online games to HTML5 client applications to be developed by GAN in H2 2018. An additional seven (7) Everi titles will be developed by GAN in HTML5 including marquee slot themes Zoltar, Peking Fantasy, Red Carpet, Mystical Tarot, Dragons Wild, Ragtime Riches, and Wild A Go-Go.

Development fees received by GAN under the operation of this Agreement will generate a positive contribution to GAN revenues in H2 2018 and H1 2019.

Management Commentary

Dermot Smurfit, CEO of GAN commented:

"We've been working closely with Everi since 2013 and are delighted to extend and enhance our working partnership, to the direct benefit of all GAN's operator clients of both Simulated Gaming and real money Internet gaming in regulated markets. We're proud to continue serving as a trusted custodian of Everi's valuable intellectual property to be distributed online by GAN for real money Internet gaming into New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Italy, and other European markets as well as for Simulated Gaming coast-to-coast across the US."

David Lucchese, Executive Vice President of Digital and Interactive at Everi commented:

"Extending our agreement with GAN is a reflection of their commitment to developing quality online high-value slot machine content on their mature technology platform. GAN's extensive distribution network enables us to deliver our content rapidly into complex real money Internet gaming markets and for Simulated Gaming which has been adopted by an increasing number of major US casino operators who are all valued clients of Everi."

FAQ's about GAN's content aggregation strategy

GAN develops, hosts and distributes an increasingly diverse range of Internet casino games implemented on-board GAN's enterprise software platform and therefore made available to any and all client operators of GAN's enterprise software platform in every jurisdiction in which GAN's technology has been deployed including New Jersey, Italy, the United Kingdom and broader European RoW Regulated Gaming markets.

GAN has developed and distributed Internet casino games for a wide range of major US Australian casino slot machine manufacturers. The original gaming 'math engines' of the casino games are implemented once within GAN's enterprise software platform and published together with one or more client applications developed to the manufacturer client's order in either HTML5 or other native application formats.

Casino equipment manufacturers rely on GAN for high-quality game development services as well as access to GAN's increasing content distribution network in order to generate gaming content licensing revenues online by publishing their games online onto websites or apps delivered to and managed by GAN on behalf of its increasing number of operator clients in the US and Europe.

Real money online Regulated Gaming for GAN comprises wholly-regulated and US-compliant Internet gaming where end user players resident in wholly-legal jurisdictions deposit wager real money while playing casino games online.

Zoltar TM and Characters Unlimited, Inc. Used under license. All rights reserved.

GAN Overview

GAN is a leading B2B supplier of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to the US land-based casino Industry. GAN is listed on the ESM Market of the Irish Stock Exchange and the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: GAN

The Company has developed an Internet gaming enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for both regulated real-money and/or virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN has fourteen (14) casino operators as clients of Simulated Gaming coast-to-coast across the US and Internationally; two (2) clients of real money Regulated Gaming in New Jersey; one (1) client of real money Regulated Gaming in Pennsylvania and ten (10) clients of real money Regulated Gaming in Europe.

The Internet Gaming System, developed in London under a UK Gambling Commission license, is certified to the highest technical standards currently required by gaming regulators. In January 2018 GAN announced a strategic partnership with SBTECH, a leading European B2B sports betting technology provider. In April 2017 GAN was granted a Casino Service Industry Enterprise license by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement being GAN's first privileged gaming license in the United States. In May 2018, the US Supreme Court repealed PASPA and GAN confirmed the H2 launch of sports betting for US clients integrated into GAN's enterprise software platform.

For more information please visit www.GAN.com

About Everi

Everi is a leading supplier of technology solutions for the casino gaming industry. The Company provides casino operators with a diverse portfolio of products including innovative gaming machines that Powers the Casino Floor, and casino operational and management systems that include comprehensive, end-to-end financial technology solutions, critical intelligence offerings, and gaming operations efficiency technology. Everi's mission is to be a transformative force for casino operations by facilitating memorable player experiences, delivering reliable protection and security, and striving for customer satisfaction and operational excellence. For more information, visit www.everi.com.

