Inverter manufacturers tapped into the major theme of digitization in their product presentations at this year's Smart E event in Munich - the former Intersolar Europe event. The solutions deploy smart software solutions for maximizing self-consumption, O&M provision and enable hybrid architectures across all three market segments.In the residential segment, inverter manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the digitalization of home energy systems, and providing customers with comprehensive solutions, rather than 'dumb' power conversion, thus helping to solve the challenges of grid integration ...

