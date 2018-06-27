

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In the biggest upset in the 2018 midterm election season, a 28-year-old Democratic Socialist dealt a shocking defeat to 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley in the Democratic primary in New York's 14th congressional district.



Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who ran her campaign focusing on issues such as Medicare for All, abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and stripping corporate money out of politics, won with 57.5 percent of the votes.



Political circles are stunned over the victory of Alexandria, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, as New York political observers virtually gave no chance of her winning the race over a heavyweight like Crowley.



'This is not an end, this is the beginning. This is the beginning because the message that we sent the world tonight is that it's not OK to put donors before your community,' Alexandria told supporters after the result Tuesday night.



The victory pits her against Republican candidate Anthony Pappas in the November mid-term elections, and gives her a chance to become the youngest ever woman elected to US Congress.



Crowley was facing a strong left-wing challenger of a Puerto Rican origin in a heavily Democratic district with Hispanic population.



A pillar of the Democratic establishment and fundraising powerhouse, he had been viewed as a potential next speaker of the House.



One of the most powerful Democrats in the House of Representatives, Crowley has been in Congress since 1999, and hadn't even faced a primary challenger since 2004.



President Donald Trump commented on the result, calling Crowley a Trump-hater.



'Big Trump Hater Congressman Joe Crowley, who many expected was going to take Nancy Pelosi's place, just LOST his primary election,' the President tweeted.



'That is a big one that nobody saw happening', according to Trump. 'Perhaps he should have been nicer, and more respectful, to his President,' he said in apparent reference to his fellow New Yorker who has been a vocal critic of his presidency.



Crowley is a high-ranking member of party leadership in the House, serving as the chair of the Democratic caucus. His name was often floated as a potential successor to Nancy Pelosi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX