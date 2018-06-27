The Affiliate World Europe conference will join over 3,000 affiliate marketing professionals in Barcelona, Spain, July 18-20, 2018.

Clickbooth, a leading technology company that enables brands to increase revenue through data-driven "Cost-Per-Action" marketing, will be joining professionals from over 80 countries at Affiliate World Europe Conference 2018. Held in Barcelona, Spain from July 18-20.

Ranked as the number #1 CPA Network "Worldwide" by mThink's Blue Book 2017 2018.

Clickbooth is the top-performing powerhouse of the performance marketing industry. Their dedication to providing their affiliates and advertisers exceptional performance is unparalleled in the digital marketing industry. Clickbooth provides it's affiliates access to thousands of premium campaigns, proprietary affiliate-friendly technology, and experienced account managers whose team has over 15 years in the business. Clickbooth is also recognized as a digital advertising leader, providing their advertisers with consistent, high-volume traffic, the right leads, and an established sales team. As a company that is a pioneer in performance marketing, the Clickbooth team is looking forward to the insights and networking opportunities to be gained from this year's conference.

As Clickbooth's Director of Corporate Marketing, Tony Aldarondo states:

"Clickbooth's business model is unlike any other within the Cost-Per Action marketing space. We're not just your performance marketing strategists, we're your partner. Our customers know they can rely on us for the best offers, cutting edge technology and expertise that comes with over 15 years of success within the performance marketing industry. We look forward to exhibiting and assisting new customers discover why Clickbooth is the #1 Ranked CPA network in the world."

Clickbooth will be located on the main exhibition floor at booth C1, with the following team members in attendance:

Erin Cigich, CEO

Brad Dobbins, Executive Vice President of Affiliates

Tony Aldarondo, Director of Marketing

Daniel Carter, Director of Network Advertisers

Brian Taylor, Director of Network Affiliates

Amanda Irons, Senior Affiliate Executive

About AWE 2018

Affiliate World Europe is the meeting place for the world's top affiliate and eCommerce marketers. This year's event will be held July 18 20, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. For more information, visit https://affiliateworldconferences.com/europe/.

About Clickbooth

Clickbooth is a technology company that takes a programmatic approach to traditional performance marketing resulting in zero risk and higher returns for clients. The company's proprietary performance exchange provides advertisers looking for new customer acquisitions access to the largest distribution network of online marketing experts, specializing in display, social, native, search, email and contextual traffic. Affiliates using the platform see 30% higher EPCs and let the platform handle optimization, cap management and offer testing for them, allowing them to aggressively scale their businesses. Visit us at www.clickbooth.com.

