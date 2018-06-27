The Affiliate World Europe conference will join over 3,000 digital marketing professionals in Barcelona, Spain, July 18-20, 2018

Adperio, a premier mobile marketing company helping advertisers acquire quality users that exceed their KPIs, will be joining professionals from over 80 countries at the 2018 Affiliate World Europe conference, to be held in Barcelona, Spain from July 18-20.

Ranked in AppsFlyer's 2018 Performance Index, with an overall power ranking of 13, while also ranking in the top-10 for iOS Non-Gaming.

Adperio's knowledge of the mobile marketing space has allowed them to build strong, lasting relationships with publishers. In doing so, Adperio is able to help publishers monetize their traffic with some of the biggest brands in mobile. With a dedicated Adperio account manager and exclusive budgets our publishers can effectively improve revenue for clients. As a company who has successfully foreseen and adapted with marketing trends over the past 24 years, Adperio is looking forward to engaging with and learning alongside some of the industry's top leaders at this year's conference.

As Adperio's Vice President of Publisher Distribution, Heather Stauffer states:

"Adperio continues to have a strong desire to be innovative and creative, allowing us to identify solutions that will allow our partners to be successful in the space. We pride ourselves on the adaptability of our teams, as the industry's needs and demands are constantly changing."

Affiliate World Europe anticipates over 3,000 attendees at this year's conference, including over 60 advertisers, more than 50 affiliate networks, and 45 plus traffic sources. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with industry leaders across all channels.

Adperio will be located on the main exhibition floor at booth C2, with the following team members in attendance:

Heather Stauffer, Vice President of Publisher Distribution

Jennifer Shackel, Director of Publisher Strategy

About Affiliate World Europe 2018

Affiliate World Europe is the meeting place for the world's top affiliate and eCommerce marketers. This year's event will be held July 18 20, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. For more information, visit https://affiliateworldconferences.com/europe/.

About Adperio

Adperio drives mobile app installs with high levels of engagement and retention, while protecting ad spend through proprietary fraud prevention technology.

Looking beyond the install, Adperio aligns quality and scale in order to leverage data to deliver their clients targeted users that continue to engage. Adperio provides developers, brands and top agencies with unmatched expertise in mobile app marketing. In doing so, Adperio is able to generate installs to reach their client's KPIs; working across channels such as video, in-app, incent, influencer, pre-installs, and display. To learn more about Adperio, please visit www.adperio.com

