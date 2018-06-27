Regulatory News:

EDF, Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) and Capgemini announced today at the World Nuclear Exhibition the signing of a long-term partnership agreement for the digital transformation of EDF's nuclear engineering and its ecosystem. The partnership aims to support EDF in the digitalization of its plant engineering projects with the view to strengthen plant performance and overall competitiveness of nuclear power. It represents a major step in accelerating the digital transformation of the nuclear industry as a whole.

In keeping with the terms of the agreement, EDF and Dassault Systèmes are engaging in a 20-year partnership that will sustainably support industrial projects thanks to the 3DEXPERIENCE platform of Dassault Systèmes which is designed to standardize, harmonize and modernize processes and engineering methods. This interactive and evolutive platform will be used by nuclear businesses to access real-time project data. It will also be used to design the digital twins of nuclear plants whether they are at the design, construction or operational phase. Capgemini, teaming up with Dassault Systèmes, will provide robust and experienced consulting, technology and systems integration services. Together, the three companies will develop and integrate digital solutions that respond to specific needs for nuclear engineering. The Hinkley Point C project, along with future EPR projects and the French nuclear engineering support function, will contribute to and benefit from this initiative.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform and the alliance between Dassault Systèmes and Capgemini have already been proven for years in other industries implementing complex projects.

Jean-Bernard Lévy, EDF Group Chief Executive Officer: "EDF's nuclear engineering function has embarked on a digital switchover process seeking to align us with best engineering practices for complex projects. This undertaking, which is key to the success of our future nuclear projects, is a concrete illustration of the EDF Group's transformation, initiated within the scope of our CAP 2030 strategy. We are proud to be supported by reliable and highly respected partners like Dassault Systèmes and Capgemini, who are able to support us over the long term, understand our requirements and help us to co-construct a project engineering process

Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes said: "The digital transformation of the energy industry is happening and accelerating. Our 20-year agreement with EDF and our ongoing alliance with Capgemini are testimony to this change. Dassault Systèmes has a strong global footprint in the energy sector including nuclear-our solutions are used to manage the complexity of two-thirds of the world's nuclear reactors and four-fifths of those under construction. Along with Capgemini and the maturity of our 3DEXPERIENCE platform, we will deliver new nuclear engineering experiences to EDF that can help inspire transformation throughout the sector."

Paul Hermelin, Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group: "It is very exciting to be working together with Dassault Systèmes to support EDF with its ambitious plans to transform its nuclear business. We are using our in-depth knowledge of the nuclear sector and our world-renowned specialist technical skills to make a success of this project. Our partnership with Dassault Systèmes is a major step in our global roll-out strategy, whether it concerns the energy sector or PLM market."

This press release is certified. You can check that it's genuine at medias.edf.com

About EDF group

A key player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business: generation, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. A global leader in low-carbon energies, the Group has developed a diversified generation mix based on nuclear power, hydropower, new renewable energies and thermal energy. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 35.1 million customers, of which 26.5 million in France. The Group generated consolidated sales of €70 billion in 2017. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 220,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of 200,000 team members in over 40 countries. The Group reported 2017 global revenues of EUR 12.8 billion. Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005980/en/

Contacts:

EDF Press office:

01 40 42 46 37

Analysts and Investors:

01 40 42 40 38

or

Dassault Systèmes press office:

Arnaud Malherbe

+33 1 61 62 87 73

+ 33 6 87 56 24 61

Arnaud.MALHERBE@3ds.com

or

Capgemini press office:

Hélène Delannet

+33 (0)1 49 67 31 95

+ 33 (0)6 81 41 86 95

helene.delannet@capgemini.com