ATOS Klinik Heidelberg's specialized spine center, Zentrum für Wirbelsäulenchirurgie, adopts EOS low-dose, 2D/3D full-body imaging system

Regulatory News:

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI Eligible PEA PME), the pioneer of 2D/3D imaging and data solutions for orthopedics, today announced the installation of an EOS imaging system at ATOS Klinik Heidelberg, establishing it as first private practice in Germany to offer the low-dose 2D/3D imaging system.

The system will be available at the spinal surgery center, Zentrum für Wirbelsäulenchirurgie, a private practice led by Dr. Bernd Wiedenhöfer and Dr. Stefan Matschke, two specialists with 20 years of experience in spine therapy each. The practice specializes in non-surgical and surgical treatments of spinal disorders, providing diagnosis and therapy through cutting-edge medicine and state-of-the-art equipment, with an emphasis on patient safety.

"EOS imaging utilizes advanced scanning technology to allow ultra-low dose imaging of the entire body," commented Dr. Wiedenhöfer. "Within a few seconds, the system provides a comprehensive overview of the patient in with up to 90% less radiation than a conventional X-ray and 100% reproduction of the ratios and angles. The resulting benefits for diagnosis and therapy of spinal pathologies are immense, and we are thrilled to now offer this vital technology."

"Because the EOS system provides a full-body 2D and 3D images, the patient can be assessed as a whole, which is not possible with a traditional X-ray," added Dr. Matschke. "EOS allows to accurately determine clinical parameters such as pelvic obliquity or sagittal disbalance, with valuable advantages for enabling physicians to provide the best treatment plans possible for our patients."

"We have been working to expand the use of the EOS system in private practices, which serve a significant patient population, as we feel it is important to also offer safe and effective imaging to patients outside the traditional hospital setting," commented Marie Meynadier, Chief Executive Officer of EOS imaging. "This installation is particularly important for EOS, as it is the first private practice to offer the system in Germany, a key market for us with notable precedent for adopting advanced technologies."

About EOS imaging

EOS imaging designs, develops and markets EOS, a major innovative medical imaging solution dedicated to osteoarticular pathologies and orthopedics combining equipment and services and targeting a $2B per year market opportunity. EOS imaging is currently present in 31 countries, including the United States under FDA agreement, Japan, China and the European Union under CE labelling, through the over 250 installed EOS platforms representing around one million patient exams every year. Revenues were €37.1M in 2017, e.g. a +32% CAGR over 2012-2017.

For more information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.

EOS imaging has been selected to integrate the EnterNext PEA PME 150 index, composed of 150 French, listed companies on the Euronext markets in Paris.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0011191766 Ticker: EOSI

