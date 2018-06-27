A hugely-ambitious plan to develop a 200 MW PV array and 120 MWh battery system in South Australia has received development approval. The project developer, which is hosted by the University of South Australia's ThincLab accelerator, reports that the $450 million project is privately financed with a 60/40 merchant/PPA structure - a significant milestone for the market segment.While little more than some dusty paddocks interspersed with gravel roads, a site around 150km north-east of Adelaide could see one of Australia's most ambitious large scale solar and storage projects developed. The Solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...