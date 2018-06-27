ANTALIS INTERNATIONAL: Antalis completes the last step in its refinancing programme with the signature of the legal documentation for its factoring contract

Press release
Boulogne-Billancourt, 27 June 2018
Antalis completes the last step in its refinancing programme with the signature of the legal documentation for its factoring contract
On 27 June 2018, Antalis announced that it had signed the legal documentation for refinancing its main factoring contract for an amount of €215 million, whose maturity has been aligned with that of the Group's €285 million syndicated credit facility (i.e., 31 December 2021).
Together with the signature of the legal documentation for the syndicated credit facility on 31 May 2018, this agreement completes and finalises the legal aspects of Antalis' refinancing programme.
This provides Antalis with the resources for pursuing its external growth strategy in the higher-margin Packaging and Visual Communication sectors while consolidating its leadership in the Papers sector.
