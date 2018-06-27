ANTALIS INTERNATIONAL: Antalis completes the last step in its refinancing programme with the signature of the legal documentation for its factoring contract

Press release

Boulogne-Billancourt, 27 June 2018

Antalis completes the last step in its refinancing programme with the signature of the legal documentation for its factoring contract

On 27 June 2018, Antalis announced that it had signed the legal documentation for refinancing its main factoring contract for an amount of €215 million, whose maturity has been aligned with that of the Group's €285 million syndicated credit facility (i.e., 31 December 2021).

Together with the signature of the legal documentation for the syndicated credit facility on 31 May 2018, this agreement completes and finalises the legal aspects of Antalis' refinancing programme.

This provides Antalis with the resources for pursuing its external growth strategy in the higher-margin Packaging and Visual Communication sectors while consolidating its leadership in the Papers sector.

About Antalis

Antalis (Euronext Paris: ANTA) is the leader in B2B distribution of Papers (number 1 worldwide outside the United States) and industrial Packaging, and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe. In 2017, the Group reported sales of €2.4 billion and employed 5,500 people serving approximately 140,000 customers, companies and printers in 43 countries. Through its 123 distribution centres, Antalis makes more than 13,500 deliveries per day worldwide and it distributed 1.5 million tons of paper in 2017.

