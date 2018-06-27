Regulatory News:

Orano and Japan Nuclear Fuel Limited (JNFL) have strengthened their relationship since end of December 2017 with a Support Services Agreement covering the Rokkasho Reprocessing Plant (RRP) and the MOX fabrication Plant (J-MOX).

Within this new framework, Orano and JNFL have signed two contracts for the support of J-MOX, currently under construction at the Rokkasho-Mura site, in Northern Japan.

In the first contract, 20 experts from Orano Melox and Orano Projets* will provide until April 2019 a technical review for J-MOX key equipment, focused on maintainability, operation and product quality.

In the second contract, Melox experts will deliver their experience feedback of maintenance on some Melox equipment, similar to those planned for J-MOX.

Other contracts will follow to accompany the different steps of J-MOX building in order to support JNFL for the start-up phase and to improve its expected operational performance.

"This Support Services Agreement and the attached contracts confirm a long-term global strategic partnership in the fuel nuclear cycle between our companies. In the coming years, Orano and JNFL will also resume the training of Japanese specialists in France" said Pascal Aubret, Recycling Business Unit Executive Vice-President of Orano group.

*the Orano group's engineering subsidiary

www.orano.group

Oranogroup

About Orano

Orano transforms nuclear materials so that they can be used to support the development of society, first and foremost in the field of energy.

The group offers products and services with high added value throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials to waste treatment. Its activities, from mining to dismantling, as well as in conversion, enrichment, recycling, logistics and engineering, contribute to the production of low carbon electricity.

Orano and its 16,000 employees bring to bear their expertise and their mastery of cutting-edge technology, as well as their permanent search for innovation and unwavering dedication to safety, to serve their customers in France and abroad.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627006003/en/

Contacts:

Orano

Press service

+33 (0)1 34 96 12 15

press@orano.group

or

Investor relations

Anne-Sophie Jugean, +33 (0)1 34 96 62 41

anne-sophie.jugean@orano.group