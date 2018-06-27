

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets got off to a weak start Wednesday, but began to recover around midday and ended the day solidly in the green. The recovery was sparked by the news that President Donald Trump's plan to crack down on Chinese investments in the U.S. is less harsh than feared.



Administration officials told reporters Trump wants to strengthen the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. to prevent foreign companies from violating intellectual-property rights of American companies.



Reports earlier this week suggested Trump intended to use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 to limit Chinese investment in the U.S.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.68 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.84 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.77 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.93 percent and the CAC of France rose 0.87 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 1.11 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.31 percent.



In Frankfurt, BASF rose 1.63 percent. The European Commission has announced that it has opened an in-depth investigation into the proposed acquisition of Belgium -based Solvay's global nylon business by the German chemicals giant.



In Paris, gas utility Rubis sank 5.09 percent after Berenberg cut its rating on the stock.



In London, Xaar plunged 14.39 percent after the provider of industrial inkjet technology warned on its legacy ceramics business performance, saying that it is likely that full-year expectation of revenues in the ceramics market will not be achieved.



Distribution and outsourcing group Bunzl dropped 1.31 percent. The company said that its overall trading is consistent with expectations at the time of the first quarter trading statement in April.



Whitbread rallied 3.44 percent after the company reported a 3.2 percent rise in first-quarter Group total sales.



Biotechnology company ThromboGenics tumbled 1.94 percent in Brussels after the company announced its intention to change its name to 'Oxurion NV'.



Loans to Eurozone private sector increased at a faster pace in May, the European Central Bank said Wednesday. Adjusted loans to the private sector grew 3.3 percent year-on-year in May, following April's 3 percent increase.



France's consumer sentiment weakened in June to the lowest level in nearly a year, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday. The consumer confidence index dropped to 97 in June from 99 in May, which was revised down from 100. Meanwhile, the index was expected to remain stable at 100.



UK house prices increased at the slowest pace in five years in June on squeezed household budgets and Brexit uncertainty, data from the Nationwide Building Society showed Wednesday.



House prices grew 2 percent year-on-year in June, following May's 2.4 percent rise. This was the weakest growth since 2013. Nonetheless, the pace of increase was faster than the 1.7 percent economists had expected.



A report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed a smaller than expected decrease in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in the month of May. The Commerce Department said durable goods orders fell by 0.6 percent in May after tumbling by a revised 1.0 percent in April.



Economists had expected durable goods orders to drop by 1.0 percent compared to the 1.6 percent slump that had been reported for the previous month.



Reflecting a large decline in contract activity in the South, the National Association of Realtors released a report on Wednesday showing an unexpected decrease in pending home sales in the U.S. in the month of May.



NAR said its pending home sales index fell by 0.5 percent to 105.9 in May after slumping by 1.3 percent to 106.4 in April. Economists had expected pending home sales to climb by 0.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX