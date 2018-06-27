Jackpotjoy PLC - Notification of Transfer to a Premium Listing

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A PROSPECTUS OR PROSPECTUS EQUIVALENT DOCUMENT AND NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT NOR ANYTHING HEREIN FORMS THE BASIS FOR ANY OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR ANY SHARES OR OTHER SECURITIES IN JACKPOTJOY PLC NOR SHALL IT FORM THE BASIS FOR ANY CONTRACT OR COMMITMENT WHATSOEVER.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2018 / Jackpotjoy plc (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiary undertakings, the "Group") (LSE: JPJ) (OTC PINK: JKPTF), a leading global bingo-led operator, announces that it is proposing to transfer the listing category of its entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital from a Standard Listing to a Premium Listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") in accordance with paragraph 5.4A of the FCA's Listing Rules (the "Listing Rules") (the "Transfer").

The provision of a minimum 20 business days' notice (which period commenced by way of today's announcement) is required to effect the Transfer. No shareholder approval is required in connection with the Transfer. It is currently anticipated that the Transfer will take effect at 8.00 a.m. on 26 July 2018, conditional on the approval of the FCA.

1. Background to the Transfer

The Company's ordinary shares were listed on the Standard Listing Segment of the Official List and admitted to trading on London Stock Exchange plc's Main Market for listed securities on 25 January 2017 ("Admission").

Prior to 25 January 2017, the parent company of what is now the Company's business was The Intertain Group Limited ("Intertain"), a Canadian corporation. On 25 January 2017, the Company became the parent company of the Group following a share for share exchange, details of which were outlined in the Company's prospectus published on 20 January 2017 in connection with Admission (the "Prospectus").

The Group is an online gaming operator that provides gaming and entertainment to a global customer base through its subsidiaries. The Group markets its bingo and casino products under a number of consumer facing brands:

Jackpotjoy, Botemania and Starspins (collectively the "Jackpotjoy Brands") which run on a platform provided by Gamesys Limited and its subsidiaries (together, the "Gamesys Group"), a privately held third party gaming group, with gaming licenses held in the UK, Spain and Gibraltar (registered to the Gamesys Group);

Costa Bingo.com, Crocodile Bingo, Sparkly Bingo, Sing Bingo, City Bingo and Rio Bingo, amongst others, which run on the Dragonfish platform provided by 888 Holdings plc ("888"), with licenses held in the UK and Gibraltar (registered to members of 888's group) (together forming the "Jackpotjoy Segment"1); and

Vera&John and InterCasino (forming the "Vera&John Segment") which runs on the Group's own proprietary software platform, with licenses held in the UK, Malta and Denmark.

1 As noted in the Company's Q1 results published on 15 May 2018, effective 1 January 2018, the Mandalay segment has been amalgamated with the Jackpotjoy segment.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") believes that the Company has now reached an appropriate stage in its development to undertake the Transfer.

The Company has therefore requested that the FCA approve the Transfer with effect from 8.00 a.m. on 26 July 2018. All of the Company's ordinary shares in issue at such time shall be subject to the Transfer. As at 27 June 2018, the Company had 74,258,930 ordinary shares in issue.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8111S_1-2018-6-27.pdf

